Council approves city budget with funding for community resources, increases to police department

Several members of the community still commented that they believed the council was not listening to their concerns about providing further funding to the police department, but some council members said providing more funding and funding community resources were not mutually exclusive.

"As a result of this discussion, I think we are doing more with this budget than we would have done otherwise," Councilor Gwen Jones said. "We are going further down the road in terms of funding some of these social programs."

Council president Bryan von Lossberg said that through the Office of Housing and Community Development, the budget includes about $4 million of investment that goes toward homelessness, affordable housing, conservation, social justice issues, and community development.

Von Lossberg said that the general fund contribution of $750,000 for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is "the largest general fund investment to address the community need that I've seen during my time on Council."

"I think this is indicative of a direction that we're headed," he said. "When you look at additional assets that will be coming into that fund, as well as the MRA contribution to affordable housing work, we're well beyond the million dollar mark."