Council approves city budget with funding for community resources, increases to police department

The Missoula City Council approved its budget for the 2021 fiscal year Monday night which increases funding for the Missoula Police Department, funding for a number of community initiatives, and does not raise property taxes.
Council approved the budget for the 2021 fiscal year of about $238 million in a 9-3 vote, with councilors Jesse Ramos, Sandra Vasecka and John Contos voting against the motion.
"I believe this budget, as amended, reflects the needs of our community," Councilor Mirtha Becerra said.
Becerra said her support for the budget reflects a commitment to addressing issues community members have brought up over the past several months. Several council members said there has been no "consensus" among feedback from the community that has called for reallocation of funds away from the police department and to other community resources.
The approved budget does not raise property taxes, and funds numerous community resources such as a mobile crisis unit, a homeless navigation center, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, as well as a program at Lowell Elementary School that will be a partnership between Parks and Recreation and Missoula County Public Schools and other agencies to provide wraparound child care services for the neighborhood. Additionally, the budget includes funding for a project and efforts to address systemic racism in Missoula.
Several members of the community still commented that they believed the council was not listening to their concerns about providing further funding to the police department, but some council members said providing more funding and funding community resources were not mutually exclusive.
"As a result of this discussion, I think we are doing more with this budget than we would have done otherwise," Councilor Gwen Jones said. "We are going further down the road in terms of funding some of these social programs."
Council president Bryan von Lossberg said that through the Office of Housing and Community Development, the budget includes about $4 million of investment that goes toward homelessness, affordable housing, conservation, social justice issues, and community development.
Von Lossberg said that the general fund contribution of $750,000 for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is "the largest general fund investment to address the community need that I've seen during my time on Council."
"I think this is indicative of a direction that we're headed," he said. "When you look at additional assets that will be coming into that fund, as well as the MRA contribution to affordable housing work, we're well beyond the million dollar mark."
Von Lossberg also noted that the city has also recently approved several investments into affordable housing projects, including about $1.4 million for the Villagio, the Sleepy Inn motel for about $1.1 million, and the Scott Street purchase for about $6.6 million.
On Monday, the Council also approved an amendment to the budget to fund two mobile crisis unit teams in a 12-0 vote. The units will consist of behavioral health experts that will respond to Missoula's mental health 911 calls separately from law enforcement.
The original proposal for the city to fund the mobile crisis unit was for $75,000, in addition to grant funding and matching funds from the county, but with the amendment, the city will contribute about $114,000 total to fund the units.
Council also made an amendment to the budget on Wednesday that rejected a request from the police department for about $77,000 to pay for overtime salaries while police complete training. The approved budget still includes increased funding for additional training for officers.
Jones noted that she knows many community members may still believe council is not doing enough, but said she thinks the city needs to have "strong incremental change" to address various issues.
Jones said the city's work in areas like affordable housing in recent years has "laid the base" for upcoming changes.
Caitlin Piserchia was one of numerous community members who called into the meeting Monday night to request council divert the proposed police budget increases to health and housing services.
"We are due to reallocate the originally proposed police budget increases towards addressing the more pressing needs in our community directly," she said.
Piserchia also spoke in support of a rejected amendment councilor Julie Merritt put forward Monday night that would have removed funding for an additional officer in the Downtown Business Improvement District. The hiring of the officer, and another forensic officer, will be partly funded by a grant awarded to the city.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.