The Missoula City Council approved a temporary change to its extreme weather shelter rules, making it easier for churches and other religious assemblies to host people seeking shelter this winter.
The change allows religious groups to host the warming shelters without going through the city’s full conditional use permitting process. After the city barred the Union Gospel Mission from hosting its warming shelter due to building code violations last winter, the city and housing advocates scrambled to find a replacement space.
Eventually the Salvation Army on Russell Street was able to host people who didn’t make it into the Poverello Center’s nightly capacity limit. But since then, city officials and local nonprofits have worked to find a lasting solution before this winter.
The temporary ordinance ensures that options are available early this winter while a permanent ordinance goes through a more lengthy vetting process.
The ordinance requires the shelter to be secondary to the primary use of the hosting organization, such as a church primarily used for worship. The ordinance suggests organizations hosting warming shelters should contact the city’s Housing and Community Development office to maintain a management plan. This was originally required but was changed on the advice of the city attorney.
While drafting the ordinance, city attorney Jim Nugent warned that the council needed to be careful not to cross the separation of church and state boundaries, and the ordinance was edited to downgrade the management plan to a suggestion, rather than a requirement.
Jen Gress, a planner with Missoula’s Development Services office, said the interim ordinance would be in effect for six months while the council works on a long-term solution.
“Missoula lacks adequate services to address the increased need in our shelter system during extreme weather,” Gress said. “This results in unsafe overcrowding in our permanent shelter system. It also results in people remaining outdoors, in encampments, or in other places not meant for human habitation during extreme weather, jeopardizing the safety and well-being of these individuals.”
The Poverello Center generally sets its nightly capacity at 150 people, but in the winter, ups the limit to 175 to help as many people as possible stay safe in the extreme cold of Montana winters. But even with the increase, it is often not enough to shelter everyone who would be at risk of hypothermia on winter nights.
Eran Pehan, the director of Housing and Community Development, said that rather than using a daily temperature trigger to allow the use of the extreme weather shelters, as some communities do, she said the city would consider Nov. 1 through March 31 of each year as the bounds for the cold weather shelters.
The permanent ordinance is expected to make its way through the city council by December.
The Poverello Center’s executive director, Amy Allison Thompson, will join the Cty Council and County Commissioners this Wednesday to discuss a broader response to keeping Missoulians safe this winter. They will discuss the Community Winter Shelter Plan at 11:20 a.m. in the City Council chambers at 140 W Pine St.
The City Council also heard public comments on a zoning change that would allow a proposed affordable senior housing development to be built on South Ninth Street West, just east of Reserve Street. Local residents have protested the development, saying the development would add too much traffic to the dead end street in a largely single-family residential neighborhood.
The council was expected to delay voting on the proposed rezone at the request of the developer, Alex Burkhalter of Housing Solutions, while he applies for low-income housing tax credits. At a committee meeting Wednesday, Oct. 16, he told councilmembers that he would likely not move forward with the project if not approved for the tax credits.
The council did not vote or otherwise decide on the proposed rezoning before press deadline.
This story will be updated.