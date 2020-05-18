Council approves LED streetlight conversion project, Climate Ready Missoula plan

"We are always discussing about savings at current rates and there's no guarantee that these rates are going to stay the same," West said. "NorthWestern Energy considers approaching the Public Service Commission on an annual basis, and I foresee that they will be approaching the PSC because they're going to have to recoup the materials cost for these upgrades."

West also said she worried that the project could create inequity among cities in Montana. West noted that if rates increase, communities that have not upgraded to LED lights would be burdened with "an increased rate without increased efficiency."

"I think that there's severe equity issues when we're looking at this on a statewide basis where communities like Bozeman, Billings and Missoula will see financial savings, while there will be additional costs for smaller communities that are maybe less likely to be able to weather those increases," she said.

Councilor Jordan Hess voted in favor of the project, although he said he appreciated West's scrutiny.

"I think that the energy savings that come along with this conversion project are a net win overall, but it's not without sharing some of her reservations," Hess said.