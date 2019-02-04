It looks like the Hoagieville on South Higgins in Missoula will soon be demolished to make way for a new restaurant and taphouse.
The Missoula City Council on Monday night approved a conditional use tavern permit for the site, meaning Hoagieville owner Chris Goble can move forward with his plans to redevelop the site into a new concept called “Brewed.”
The project has the backing of the Lewis and Clark Neighborhood Council, Goble said, and last week the council’s Land Use and Planning Committee gave the proposal the green light to get a public hearing before the entire council. Goble told the Missoulian last week he wants it to be a family-friendly gathering spot.
“It’s going to be a place for everyone, young and old,” Goble told the Land Use and Planning Committee last week.
The building was built in the 1960s and Goble said he recently decided that his customers’ desires are changing. He has a beer and wine license, and he plans to sell coffee, breakfast foods, appetizers and simple lunch and dinner items. There won’t be any gaming machines on the site. It will have a closing time of 11 p.m.
At last week’s committee meeting, council member Stacie Anderson wanted to make it a permanent condition for the property to have it close at 10 p.m.
“I’d like to direct staff to write a condition basically saying hours of operation to go no later than 10 p.m.,” she said. “We all seem to be excited about (the project) and I don’t want to hamper future businesses, but we need to be accommodating that this is on the edge of a residential neighborhood and 10 p.m. seems to be reasonable for a food and drink establishment to not slip into a bar establishment.”
Once citizen was concerned about the loss of a longtime establishment, saying it would be one of the last “carhop” businesses where wait staff go out to cars to take and deliver orders.
“I guess I’m sitting here issuing a plea for nostalgia but perhaps those days are gone forever,” he said. “It’s your decision.”
However, other neighbors told the committee that the entire neighborhood was excited about having a new gathering spot.
Goble doesn’t have an exact timeline of when construction will begin.