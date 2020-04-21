Council approves purchase of Sleepy Inn

The virtual meeting stretched until midnight, with councilors stopping to take a 10-minute recess following a period of public comment.

Ramos has said the city should have ordered an appraisal before moving ahead on a deal, and he voted against the purchase. He said he believed the city had adequate time to get an appraisal of the property, as discussions have been ongoing for about a month. He said he felt the property was overpriced based on conversations he had with realtors and considering the condition of the motel.

“If we would have backed up and gotten this in order and talked to some real estate appraisers and said ‘This is an emergency,’ I guarantee they would have gotten it done in the time needed to be done,” Ramos said.

Council President Bryan von Lossberg noted that the motel would be a necessary component of the plan to gradually reopen Missoula.

“The value of this facility, relative to the economic reopening in this community and across the state, is going to prove to dwarf the other concerns that we've had,” von Lossberg said.