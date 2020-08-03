Council approves Scott Street purchase for affordable housing, Roxy Garden cinema

Council members also noted the location lends well to development of affordable housing because it is positioned in an opportunity zone which can help pull in investment, and qualifies for housing tax credits.

Council member Ramos said he did not support the city's property purchase because he is unsure exactly what is going to happen on the property, did not support taking on debt to pay off interest, and thinks property development should be handled by the private sector.

"I don't necessarily think the city has the expertise in property development or development deals," Ramos said. "I think it's best to leave that to the private sector. I think that we have enough on our plate right now trying to manage the variety of things from public safety with the police officers, from fire, from infrastructure. I just don't think that we should be in the development business again."

Ramos said the city would be paying about $4 million in interest on the purchase over 25 years by his calculation.

Jordan Hess said he respectfully disagreed with Ramos, saying "There certainly are differences of philosophy and opinion on how to approach this. I believe that the only way we're going to get out of our housing challenges is by decisive leadership at the local government level."