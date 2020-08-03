Council approves Scott Street purchase for affordable housing, Roxy Garden cinema

The Missoula City Council approved the purchase of about 19 acres in the Northside neighborhood along Scott Street with plans to develop affordable housing on a portion of the land during their Monday night meeting.
The Council also approved tavern conditional use permit for the Roxy Theater's upcoming outdoor garden space.
The Council approved the purchase between the City and Scott Street LLP for the property on the west side of Scott Street and north of the City Street Division office, and approved the issuance of $6.6 million worth of tax increment revenue bonds to pay for the purchase. The vote was 9-3 with Council members Jesse Ramos, Sandra Vasecka and John Contos voting against the purchase.
Community members can learn more about the project, provide feedback and find out how they can engage in discussions about it by visiting engagemissoula.com.
The property was once home to the White Pine Sash wood treatment facility, and was designated as a Superfund site after decades of chemical leaks and spills. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality oversees cleanup at the property, and nine acres on the eastern portion of the property, next to Scott Street, have been cleaned up to residential standard.
"The eastern half of surface soil has been cleaned to residential standards and it's ready for redevelopment and housing," said John Adams, with the city's Office of Housing and Community Development. "The western half is not acceptable for housing development but is commercial standard so you can do city shops, for example, or other commercial industrial applications there."
After the city officially purchases the property, it will engage the neighborhood and broader community to be involved in the master planning process.
"I think that planning will need to take into account both neighborhood concern and excitement," Adams said. "I know that people in the neighborhood are worried about traffic, about impacts on schools. I believe that they're also excited about the prospect of being able to get a cup of coffee without driving across the Scott Street Bridge."
In an effort to address the lack of affordable housing in Missoula, the city is eyeing the eastern half for redevelopment which would include affordable housing. On the west half, the city's Public Works department would consolidate it's yard operations at White Pine, potentially with the parks department or with other outside partners, Adams said.
"Consolidation of operations would help Public Works function more effectively and efficiently ... and would also likely free up other properties for higher and better uses," Adams said.
"Nine acres of housing in the city core and a lovely neighborhood is not easy to find," Adams said.
The majority of city council members supported the notion that the property provides the city with an opportunity to implement its housing policy and the North Reserve/Scott Street master plan.
Adams said he felt the city is in a prime position to lead redevelopment of the property because any developer, including the city, will have to work with DEQ to keep surface soil and subsurface soil segregated during redevelopment.
"There's enough uncertainty and potential for enough delays and complications that private developers will really struggle to be able to tackle this property when there are green fields west of Reserve Street that just don't have those kinds of complications and where they can promise the private capital that supports their projects," Adams said.
"This is a huge boom to Missoula in terms of moving the needle in terms of affordable housing," said council member Gwen Jones. "It's an opportunity to buy basically 18 acres, but with the consolidation of Public Works, city shops, possibly some parks equipment, Missoula water and possibly Mountain Line."
Jones also noted the property is in the city's urban core.
"To have that potential for development that is walkable to downtown, walkable to schools, accessible to open spaces," Jones said. "This is just a great thing for Missoula so I'm very much in support of it."
Council members also noted the location lends well to development of affordable housing because it is positioned in an opportunity zone which can help pull in investment, and qualifies for housing tax credits.
Council member Ramos said he did not support the city's property purchase because he is unsure exactly what is going to happen on the property, did not support taking on debt to pay off interest, and thinks property development should be handled by the private sector.
"I don't necessarily think the city has the expertise in property development or development deals," Ramos said. "I think it's best to leave that to the private sector. I think that we have enough on our plate right now trying to manage the variety of things from public safety with the police officers, from fire, from infrastructure. I just don't think that we should be in the development business again."
Ramos said the city would be paying about $4 million in interest on the purchase over 25 years by his calculation.
Jordan Hess said he respectfully disagreed with Ramos, saying "There certainly are differences of philosophy and opinion on how to approach this. I believe that the only way we're going to get out of our housing challenges is by decisive leadership at the local government level."
Hess also noted that the city contemplated buying the property for years, and said the city is doing so with "great care and with due diligence" to meet a community goal.
"We are approaching this with the public interest in mind and we are doing that in order to solve a community problem," he said.
Hess also noted hundreds of email comments the Council has received in recent weeks from Missoulians asking for more community resources, including affordable housing.
Mayor John Engen said he has worked with the property's current owners, Scott Street Partners, since he took office in 2006 and said there has been one development proposal "that went belly up."
"That was a private developer who was not able to make the deal work for a variety of reasons, not the least of which that they couldn't take care of the contaminated soils, nor could they necessarily wait for the record of decision from the Department of Environmental Quality," Engen said.
Engen said the city worked with a number of other developers to try to broker a deal between owners and the development community, but said each ground to a halt for a variety of reasons. Over time, Engen said the city realized the property posed some opportunities in terms of effectiveness of operation, and the city's ability to support affordable housing in the community.
The Council also unanimously approved the conditional use permit for the Roxy Theater which will allow the venue to serve beer and wine to customers at a new patio called the Roxy Garden for outdoor movie screening, as well as at a new indoor theater space called the Roxy Annex, just south of the existing theater.
"The Roxy is an icon for our community and I think it's just wonderful to see them adapt in today's environment," said council member Heather Harp.
