Council approves winter shelter funds

The Missoula City Council approved a new expenditure to support the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter Monday evening, despite opposition from the council’s more conservative members.

Council authorized $385,900 for the shelter, which has experienced unprecedented demand since opening in the fall.

Despite the demonstrated need, Ward 5 Representative John Contos and Ward 6 Representative Sandra Vasecka both voted against the expenditure. Vasecka explained she doesn’t like using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the shelter and instead she would prefer citizens to make private donations to support the facility.

“Not everybody is too fond of the Johnson Street Winter Shelter,” she said.

The rest of council voted for the expenditure with Vasecka’s fellow Ward 6 member, Kristen Jordan, absent.