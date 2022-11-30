Council focuses on housing, development tools

The Missoula City Council is simultaneously seeking to preserve affordable housing and spur new development with initiatives it considered at a meeting this week.

Council held a public hearing on a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application to rehabilitate Union Place Apartments, a 63-unit affordable housing complex located between Reserve Street and West Broadway.

The rent-and-income-restricted apartments are available to households earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. Earning the 4% tax credit award would preserve the affordability of the property for an additional 46 years.

The development team would pay to relocate current residents of the apartments if rehabilitation includes substantial interior work, but that isn’t anticipated at this time, according to a representative for the developer.

There was no public comment on the item, which did not require council action, but city councilmembers were supportive of the application.

“We’ve been working on housing for a long time in our community,” said Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones. “In the last few years, it’s become exponentially harder, and so anytime we can make these applications to get resources to help rehab any of our existing stock it’s very, very important.”

Ward 5 Representative Stacie Anderson echoed Jones: “We live in a valley. Land is at a premium. There are not opportunities always to build more housing. And taking something that we already have in our community and rehabbing it so it continues to fill a very, very important need I think is a really useful use of these sorts of investments.”

Council was also supportive Monday of a measure aimed at speeding up development in the city. Councilors unanimously approved an interim urgency ordinance for conditional uses with Ward 1’s Heidi West abstaining from the vote.

The interim ordinance temporarily changes some conditional uses to permitted uses in order to free up city staff time. The ordinance is in effect for the next six months.

“I’m a big fan of government efficiency and making things easier for the citizens of Missoula,” Ward 6 Councilor Sandra Vasecka said in support of the ordinance.

Eran Pehan, community planning, development and innovation director, said the change “will improve our ability to directly address the current housing crisis by allowing us to direct more capacity, more energy from our planning team towards those specific activities.”

Associate Planner Jen Gress said the city faces a backlog of planning requests that stems from subdivision applications, a process that can’t be expedited due to state regulations. Instead, the city is focusing on slimming down the process for other requests like conditional uses.

Gress said each conditional use request that doesn’t need to be reviewed saves city staff approximately three months of work.

As a result of the ordinance, 21 conditional uses are temporarily changing to permitted uses, including schools, offices, microbreweries and microdistilleries.

13 conditional uses are changing in some districts, including cideries, emergency homeless shelters, casinos, taverns and nightclubs.

An additional 13 conditional uses remain conditional uses. These include hospitals, gas stations and detention and correctional facilities.

Council also held a public hearing regarding a recommendation from the Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee to allocate some of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund’s reserve balance to the Centralized Housing Solutions Fund.

The reserve balance, which can be up to 20% of the AHTF, is held for urgent and emergent acquisitions.

The committee allocated $261,550 for 2022 and United Way of Missoula County, which operates the Centralized Housing Solutions Fund, requested $80,000. The fund is a flexible financial assistance tool intended to prevent and end houselessness. It provides funding for deposits, applications, rent and arrears and travel costs for reunification.

United Way previously received a $26,250 award in November 2021 that enabled 138 households to avoid houslessness, according to Pehan.

The centralized housing solutions fund was effectively out of money in October, Pehan said.

Committee members and council pondered whether the fund is a sustainable long-term solution. Council will take the item up for final consideration on Dec. 5.

Unrelated to housing, council also set up the structure to receive funding from the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) opioid settlement. In the first year, the Missoula region is eligible to receive $223,000. For the following 18 years, the region will receive approximately $150,000. In addition, the city will receive $17,000 in direct funds.