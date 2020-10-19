Council hears support, opposition for flavored tobacco ban

The Missoula City Council heard a mix of support and opposition for a proposal to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in city limits during a Monday meeting.
"Restricting the sale of these products in all locations is the most equitable and effective approach to protect our kids," read a letter signed by over a hundred parents, teachers, advocates and health care providers that was submitted to the Council and read at the meeting.
"If flavored products are allowed for sale anywhere in a community, kids will still obtain them from older social sources, and by asking others to buy for them," the letter continued. "The idea that youth could still get flavored products outside the city or online shouldn't prevent Missoula from taking this action to protect its kids."
The proposal to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products and to regulate self-serve tobacco sales aims to reduce youth access to and use of nicotine-containing products, but some local business owners said there are already restrictions on the sale of tobacco products to those under age 21, and said the ordinance could hurt or put them out of business.
The ordinance defines "flavored tobacco products" as any product containing, made, or derived from tobacco or that contains nicotine, that "imparts a taste or smell other than the taste or smell of tobacco," including menthol, mint, fruit and other flavors. The ordinance would apply to any flavored tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, hookah, pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and electronic smoking devices.
It would be effective in city limits, and within five miles of the city limits if approved by the Missoula County Commissioners and the Missoula City-County Health Board. The council will vote on the ordinance on Monday, Oct. 26.
"The internet, where I think the biggest portion of this problem comes from, is always available," said Hi-Noon marketing manager Earl Allen in opposition of the ordinance. "And I think you're going to take a significant amount of our business and push it to either out of town or to those illicit trades and that has a negative effect on us."
However, others argued that public health concerns outweigh potentially negative impacts to businesses, and said tobacco companies market the products to kids.
Arwyn Welander, a tobacco prevention educator at the Missoula City-County Health Department, presented photos before Council from stores in Missoula that placed flavored tobacco products at the front register near candy or at the eye level for children. Those displays are referred to as self-service displays, and would also be banned as part of the ordinance. Welander noted that one of the photos was taken as recently as Oct. 7, "so it still is currently a marketing strategy being used in Missoula," she said.
Randy Cox, who represented the governor and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in a lawsuit brought by the vaping industry and some vape shop owners challenging the governor's emergency ban on sale of flavored vape products, also noted that the judge's ruling included a statement that, "Preventing further harm to the public health is more important than preventing economic harm to vapor product businesses."
The council’s proposal to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products comes after the Missoula City-County Health Board adopted a resolution in February urging the council and County Commissioners to reduce youth access to nicotine products. The council also received community letters supporting a ban, and similar letters from the board of Providence Medical Center and Community Medical Center Board of Trustees. Since proposing the ordinance, they have also received letters in opposition.
"Our kids find it easy to get these products now and kids are kind of opportunistic users," Lauren Wilson, a mother, pediatrician and the vice president of the Montana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "If they're not around, then they're not going to be using them in such high quantities."
