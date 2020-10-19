Council hears support, opposition for flavored tobacco ban

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It would be effective in city limits, and within five miles of the city limits if approved by the Missoula County Commissioners and the Missoula City-County Health Board. The council will vote on the ordinance on Monday, Oct. 26.

"The internet, where I think the biggest portion of this problem comes from, is always available," said Hi-Noon marketing manager Earl Allen in opposition of the ordinance. "And I think you're going to take a significant amount of our business and push it to either out of town or to those illicit trades and that has a negative effect on us."

However, others argued that public health concerns outweigh potentially negative impacts to businesses, and said tobacco companies market the products to kids.

Arwyn Welander, a tobacco prevention educator at the Missoula City-County Health Department, presented photos before Council from stores in Missoula that placed flavored tobacco products at the front register near candy or at the eye level for children. Those displays are referred to as self-service displays, and would also be banned as part of the ordinance. Welander noted that one of the photos was taken as recently as Oct. 7, "so it still is currently a marketing strategy being used in Missoula," she said.