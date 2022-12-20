Council hears West End Homes plan at holiday-themed meeting

Decked out in ugly holiday attire Monday night, members of the Missoula City Council learned about a large subdivision in the Sxwtpqyen area that would incorporate an innovative affordable housing strategy.

Developer Justin Metcalf discussed plans for West End Homes, a 260-lot, 71-acre development that would utilize a “community profit share tactic” to enable affordability. Under Metcalf’s plan, homeowners would take out a second mortgage on their homes that would be forgiven tax-free after five years if the home is owner-occupied during that period.

“We’re kind of plowing new ground with this,” Metcalf told council.

Although exact details about affordability still need to be ironed out — and the project still needs to be approved by council on Jan. 9 in order to move forward — Metcalf said his team is looking at targeting people making 125% to 139% of the Area Median Income. The houses won’t be income-qualified, however.

The goal, said Metcalf, is first-time homebuyer housing.

He’s also hoping to use alternative methods to the Montana Multiple Listing Service to find homebuyers who might be underrepresented in the real estate market.

“Part of our outreach process in placing these homes is not to put them on the MLS but go to the city and the school district and to our veterans and to our Indigenous population and market off-book,” he explained, noting legally the homes would eventually go on the MLS after a search for buyers elsewhere.

Long-term affordability is not necessarily baked into the model, but Metcalf said he hopes this development serves as an example for other developers in the area to replicate.

A large component of the development, which will include multiple housing types, is its agricultural element. A portion of the 26-acre open space, which has majority prime agricultural soils, will be set aside as a farm. Metcalf is currently searching for a farmer to manage that land.

Individual plots for homeowners in the subdivision will also be available in the three smaller open spaces spread throughout the site.

Metcalf’s all-local team operates as an “impact company,” which he differentiated from for-profit and nonprofit entities. An impact company balances “people, planet, profit equally,” he said.

City councilors were enthusiastic Monday night about the creative product proposed by Metcalf.

“You being willing to put forth a model like this that forgoes a lot of profitability is new to this area and I’m very excited to see this go forward,” said Ward 4’s Mike Nugent.

In less serious council business, councilors voted Mayor Jordan Hess the winner of an ugly sweater contest for his choice of a Montana State Bobcats sweatshirt.

Hess explained he wore the sweatshirt after losing a bet to the mayor of Bozeman during the Can the Cats contest, which collectively raised a million pounds of donated food.

"So while I'm feeling a bit sheepish," Hess said, "that's a good piece of business — that million pounds of food — and it's a really good thing to highlight during the holiday season."

Hess then invited Bozeman's mayor to join him in volunteering at the Missoula Food Bank.