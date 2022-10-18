 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Council mulls housing as Authorized Camp Site closure nears

  • 0
Homeless Camp 1

Seven members of Rogers International security firm prepare to sweep Missoula's Authorized Camping Site on Wednesday. Resident Chris Tubb, front, works to clean his campsite within the rules provided by the city of Missoula. 

 Griffen Smith, Missoulian

Questions of housing and security dominated a Missoula City Council meeting that lasted five and a half hours Monday night.

Council celebrated the rehabilitation of one affordable housing complex while acknowledging the disruption caused by the imminent closure of the Authorized Camping Site on Clark Fork Lane near the Super Walmart.

Council also debated the use of private security forces to patrol facilities for unhoused Missoulians as it authorized a pair of contracts for two separate security agencies to monitor Missoula’s shelters.

Ward 3 Council Member Gwen Jones announced nonprofit Homeword’s successful application for Low Income Housing Tax Credits for Creekside Apartments in Hellgate Canyon. The combined 4% and 9% tax credit project will rehabilitate 161 affordable apartments that are home to 25 seniors, 34 people living with a disability and 92 children.

People are also reading…

“This is huge to keep this housing affordable,” Jones said.

But at the same time, council encountered the discontent of ACS residents facing a move-out date of Nov. 16 from the facility that opened in January.

“Don’t take our home from us,” begged ACS camper Heather Hays.

ACS dwellers and their housed supporters implored the council to find a way to keep the site operational, but city staff said challenges with running water, staffing and funding will prevent the site from staying open.

“It was my determination that it would be untenable to try to extend that (funding) through the winter,” explained Mayor Jordan Hess. Calling the decision “heartbreaking,” he added there seemed to be no viable options as alternatives to the current iteration of the ACS.

The city is encouraging ACS residents to transition to the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter, but many of the public commenters Monday brought up concerns about storage, space and eligibility at that shelter and the Poverello Center.

Hess reported no members of the ACS resident community were present during the discussion to close the site.

In tandem with the conversation about housing for vulnerable Missoulians, council also discussed security for the facilities built to house those community members.

Council members and public commenters went back and forth about whether private security makes those spaces more or less safe for residents and surrounding neighborhoods. In particular, those that took part in Monday’s meeting repeatedly pondered whether a person defecating in a yard constitutes a security threat to the property owner, and whether private security would limit that possible outcome.

While there was little agreement on the defecation question, council members were more united in expressing reservations about Rogers International’s ongoing security presence at the ACS.

“It is just disappointing to vote to keep a security firm that feels like has been problematic even for 30 more days,” said Ward 1 council member Jennifer Savage.

Despite these frustrations, council members generally supported renewing Rogers International’s contract for one more month in order to keep the ACS staffed and operational.

Council members Kristen Jordan and Daniel Carlino voted against the Rogers International deal but were overruled by the rest of council.   

Similarly, council members Sandra Vasecka, Carlino and Jordan voted against a contract with Black Knight Security for shelter security services, while the rest of the council voted to authorize the contract.

The 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy is a little more than a week away, and News 12 is remembering how we were impacted in New Jersey and the road to rebuild – as some are still recovering 10 years later.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible Lego Lamborghini unveiled at Paris motor show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News