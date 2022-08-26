Council ponders letting new broadband provider in Missoula

First garbage hauling got competitive in the Garden City, and now it’s high-speed internet’s turn.

The Missoula City Council is one step away from approving head-to-head broadband competition in Missoula for the first time ever.

On Wednesday, the council’s Public Works Committee set a public hearing for Sept. 19 to take comment on a proposal from Wisconsin-based TDS Metrocom to be allowed to have a franchise here.

The company, which already operates in Spokane and Billings, wants to spend roughly $46 million over two years to build out a fiber-optic network in Missoula.

Currently, Spectrum (formerly called Charter Communications) is the only broadband cable television, internet and phone provider in town, and it has had a monopoly on that for decades.

About 30 years ago there were multiple cable companies in Missoula, but they each served their own geographical neighborhoods and didn’t compete with each other.

Brian Grogan, a consultant hired by the city to work on negotiating a contract with both TDS and Spectrum, told the City Council that consumers will benefit from having competition.

“You do have an existing operator, Charter Communications,” he said. “Their contract, though, dates way back to 2003. As we all know, cable television has changed a lot in 20 years with streaming services and new applications."

He said TDS Metrocom has a good reputation.

"The franchise that’s before you (TDS) tries to reflect some of the new laws that are in effect today and tries to reflect the competitive atmosphere that cable television is offered in.”

Grogan believes prices will drop, even if just a little.

“A lot of what TDS will bring to the city is broadband competition,” he explained. “The idea is that you’ll have a new fiber optic provider in town to compete with Charter. May the best company win. Usually consumers win when there’s competition and they’re both striving to provide the best product. That often leads to better service, more competitive prices.”

Back in March, the Montana Public Service Commission voted 3-2 to break a decades-long monopoly on garbage hauling in Missoula County held by Republic Services. A new competitor, L&L Site Services, successfully argued to the commission that it would offer competitive prices to consumers.

Grogan said that could happen with broadband prices.

“That’s usually a good thing when we have more than one choice, especially with a quasi-utility like cable television or broadband service,” he said.

Jim Nugent, the city attorney, said TDS Metrocom is eager to begin digging trenches for its lines.

“They’re going to take a couple years to build out, but they would like to get going,” he said.

In exchange for using public right-of-way like city streets, alleys and parks to build their network, TDS Metrocom will have to agree to pay 5% of its annual gross revenue of cable television services to the city’s general fund. Spectrum pays a similar fee, and that money funds Missoula Community Access Television. Another 1.5% of TDS Metrocom’s gross annual revenue from cable will go to a fund set up for the city to use for camera purchases and other costs associated with streaming City Council meetings.

“That’s the maximum fee that the law allows,” Grogan told the committee.

The company will also have to provide a couple local channels for programming in high-definition. So, you’ll be able to see City Council meetings that aren’t fuzzy.

“That’s important, because nobody wants to watch programming that’s sub-par quality,” Grogan said.

He said TDS Metrocom has “very strong” customer service standards.

“Right now, we’re hoping that competition will solve any customer service issues,” he said. “Usually, when people have a choice, if they’re not happy with one company they’ll go to another company.”