Council proposes banning only 'flavored electronic' tobacco products

The Missoula City Council's Public Safety and Health Committee discussed amending a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products to only include flavored tobacco products used in electronic devices during a meeting Wednesday, following criticism by some who said the ban was too broad.
The council has yet to vote on the ban with the changes and will discuss it again in committee on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
"We wanted to rework this ordinance," Councilor Gwen Jones said Wednesday. "We got a huge amount of public comment in but also, frankly, there were issues raised regarding enforceability and defensibility in a court of law, so as a result of that, we have strengthened it greatly."
The proposed ban aims to curb youth access to and use of nicotine. As previously proposed, it would have prohibited the sale of any flavored product containing or derived from tobacco or containing nicotine, including tobacco-free products such as ZYN nicotine pouches.
The revised ordinance no longer proposes banning "all flavored tobacco products" and now applies only to electronic tobacco products. It also includes a new section that clarifies penalties for any person who unlawfully sells or gives any tobacco product to a person under the age of 18, and states that the ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 11 if passed.
During public comment on the ordinance as it was originally proposed, some, including a legal representative of the tobacco industry, questioned the legality of the city imposing a ban on tobacco products. The amended ban now also states that if any part of the ordinance is held as invalid or unconstitutional, that decision would not affect the validity of the remaining portions of the ordinance.
Jones noted that there's no guarantee the city would win if the ban is challenged in a court of law but said she feels the changes make it a stronger ordinance.
Jones also said the additions pertaining to penalties to giving or selling tobacco products to youth help address the issue of how youth are getting the products.
Amanda Cahill, of the American Heart Association, said the organization cannot support the vape-only ban because "it simply makes no sense to leave products on the market that we know lure and addict kids."
"Picking and choosing the products weakens what we're trying to do here, and it also just weakens the ability to protect kids' public health in Missoula overall," Cahill said.
John Monahan, sales manager of several Noon's stores, thanked the council for "looking at both sides of the argument and making the changes." Monahan said he thinks the city needs to take time to see the impact of legislation passed in 2019 that changed the age of sale for tobacco products from 18 to 21.
