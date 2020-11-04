Council proposes banning only 'flavored electronic' tobacco products

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During public comment on the ordinance as it was originally proposed, some, including a legal representative of the tobacco industry, questioned the legality of the city imposing a ban on tobacco products. The amended ban now also states that if any part of the ordinance is held as invalid or unconstitutional, that decision would not affect the validity of the remaining portions of the ordinance.

Jones noted that there's no guarantee the city would win if the ban is challenged in a court of law but said she feels the changes make it a stronger ordinance.

Jones also said the additions pertaining to penalties to giving or selling tobacco products to youth help address the issue of how youth are getting the products.

Amanda Cahill, of the American Heart Association, said the organization cannot support the vape-only ban because "it simply makes no sense to leave products on the market that we know lure and addict kids."

"Picking and choosing the products weakens what we're trying to do here, and it also just weakens the ability to protect kids' public health in Missoula overall," Cahill said.

John Monahan, sales manager of several Noon's stores, thanked the council for "looking at both sides of the argument and making the changes." Monahan said he thinks the city needs to take time to see the impact of legislation passed in 2019 that changed the age of sale for tobacco products from 18 to 21.

