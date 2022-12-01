Council raises questions about Riverfront Trails subdivision

A large mixed-use subdivision in Miller Creek prompted numerous questions Wednesday from Missoula City Council members regarding traffic, flooding and possible uses.

Ward 5 Councilor Stacie Anderson, who lives in the neighborhood of the proposed subdivision, led the questioning of the developer’s plans.

The project consists of almost 44 acres of open space, a religious assembly lot; 173 residential lots consisting of townhouses, detached homes and duplexes; 110 senior living units and a five-unit multi-dwelling lot.

Just over 24 acres are proposed to be donated to the city as parkland, including its entire frontage along the Bitterroot River. The open space would include public trails.

Riverfront Trails requires a series of approvals from the city in order to move ahead with construction. These include a targeted growth policy amendment, rezoning and planned unit development subdivision approval, annexation and a utility service area boundary amendment.

Developers Orion Planning and Design are represented by Woith Engineering. They’re proposing a change from the low-density growth policy designation currently in place on part of the property to medium density. That would allow for three to 11 dwelling units per acre.

The proposed zoning is RT5.4 (two-unit/townhouse) with a neighborhood character overlay. With the overlay, the developers could adjust building heights, setbacks, building types and permitted uses in the subdivision.

Anderson peppered presenters with questions regarding traffic, transit and public safety. She also outlined a series of additional questions she would like addressed in the future. Those pertained to financing, building heights, floodplain impacts, river access and the number of units allowed on the property.

Anderson focused specifically on traffic impacts of the proposed development in her line of questioning.

She brought attention to the Traffic Impact Study, which utilizes data collected in April 2021. Anderson pointed out the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic might have skewed that data to underrepresent traffic in the area.

But Transportation Engineer Ryan Guelff said, “the engineer did look at historical traffic patterns in the area and as well at automatic MDT (Montana Department of Transportation) count sites throughout the city and actually found that in April of 2021, when this data was gathered, traffic volumes were at about 100% the historic average annual daily traffic.”

Anderson wasn’t convinced, contending rapid recent growth likely wouldn’t have been factored into that analysis. She also wanted to know about funding for road improvements that would happen concurrently with the development, including the addition of a roundabout at the junction of Lower Miller Creek Road and Old Bitterroot Road.

The developer would be responsible for 30% of the roundabout cost, Guelff explained, and the rest of the project would be funded through a Special Improvement District assessed to nearby residents. Guelff said the reasoning for the SID was that, “the Lower Miller Creek Road project was planned well before this development was even incepted.”

Guelff added, “I guess the thought here is this project is directly benefiting this whole Miller Creek area especially as it meets a purpose and need of providing pedestrian and bicycle facilities that are connective with Miller Creek Road.”

Public commenters also raised concerns over traffic Wednesday.

“I love attributes of it, I really do, but the traffic side, I believe it needs some more thought,” said Doug Odegaard, Chairman of the Board of Mountain Line.

Alongside concerns about traffic, Anderson asked about transit options and additional access points to the neighborhood.

Planning Supervisor Cassie Tripard mentioned there is no requirement to add a bus stop because of the development, and Infrastructure and Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson explained there isn’t a possibility of building a bridge to access the area.

In addition to Anderson’s list of questions, Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones asked about potential groundwater issues at the site. Tripard said the Water Quality District indicated foregoing basements would be enough to avoid those concerns.

Ward 1’s Heidi West also pointed out the definition of group living in the proposal is not identified, and she asked for ways to pursue more clarity around that facility.

The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board unanimously recommended the proposal to the city in November with 49 conditions of approval. It will be the subject of a public hearing Monday, and final consideration is scheduled for Dec. 12.