Council reviews combined tavern, casino, market and restaurant

A group of local developers are planning a large commercial development near the intersection of Mullan and Reserve in Missoula, and the plans include a new two-story restaurant, market, tavern and casino.

On Monday, the Missoula City Council heard a presentation for a conditional use request to operate the new 11,900-square-foot restaurant. It will be called “Cru,” which is a French term to indicate high quality in fine wine.

“This new food and beverage business is to offer a higher level of dining, shopping and entertainment experience than is currently available in the neighborhood,” explained Tori MacPherson with Paradigm 3 Architecture in Missoula in a memo to the council. “Cru will offer a wide range of bistro-style menu options including fine steaks, seafood and pizzas.”

She said the overall building design has an “agricultural typology” with a large central atrium and lots of glass and light. The taller tower on the corner will provide views of the valley and the hills to the south.

“The pub area will be a large airy atrium space with large amounts of glass and two bars on two levels,” MacPherson said. "There will also be a fine dining area that will be quieter and more subdued with a distinctly different menu than the atrium bar.”

The casino and market will feature fine wines, spirits and take-and-bake foods.

“The entire goal is to create a place for area residents to have a variety of food and beverage experiences that leave them energized and glad to live in this part of Missoula,” she said. “Our client believes this development will be beneficial to the neighborhood and surrounding area."

The Mullan Road area is absorbing much of Missoula's new housing development, and work is underway on adding infrastructure to deal with the traffic.

"It is clear given the incredible growth in residential units in this area that there is a desire and need for more dining and entertainment venues to serve the many current, as well as thousands of soon-to-be neighbors," MacPherson said.

John Sargent and James Jones, who have been running the Press Box sports bar, casino and restaurant in Missoula for almost ten years, are two of the four owners of the project.

Jones said all four of the proprietors have lived in Missoula for over 20 years.

“We think we have a pretty good understanding of what Missoula might be looking forward to,” Jones said. “We designed this spot as a place where we’d like to take our spouses, our families. We’re not planning on having a rowdy atmosphere by any means.”

The bar menu would be available from 11 a.m. until maybe 10 p.m. at night, he said. There will be spirits available, but they’ll mostly focus on beer and wine.

“The casino is pertinent in this day and age,” he explained. “That’s one way we can supplement our income, especially with how much we paid for the license.”

He said they wanted to make sure the design wasn’t modern, or Hollywood-style.

“Something that will feel comfortable and warm,” he said.

Lauren Stevens, a senior planner with the city, said her office recommends that the conditional use be granted because the development meets all the requirements.

City Council member Daniel Carlino noted that one of the requirements for granting the conditional use permit is that it has to be in the interest of public convenience without having an adverse impact on the general welfare of the neighborhood or community.

“I’m wondering if we considered a casino’s effect on mental health or poverty rates when that relates to general welfare of the community?” Carlino asked.

Cassie Tripard, a supervisor with the city’s permits and land use review office, said the conditional use review only looks at that specific area.

“With conditional uses, we’re really looking at this criteria in the context of this area for providing public convenience,” she told the council. “Looking at the impacts of casinos overall might be more of a question of whether they should be permitted in Missoula as a whole.”

The new restaurant will be on the southeast corner of a larger development called Mullan Crossing, at the intersection of Clark Fork Lane and Mullan Road.

Stevens said the proposed site plan includes three buildings that are being developed separately. The first building will have four office suites and is currently under construction. The restaurant, which will be located on the southeast corner of the site, is the second building. The third building does not have proposed uses or a final design.

The City Council will vote on the project on Nov. 14.