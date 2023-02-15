Amid a range of transportation projects seeking funding in the Missoula area, the city government hopes to receive a $23 million federal grant for work on the Higgins Avenue corridor and the Front and Main streets conversion.

The Downtown Safety and Multimodal Access Project would reduce the number of lanes on Higgins, bring Front and Main streets back to two-way traffic and add a number of accessibility options throughout downtown, including a connection from the Beartracks Bridge to Caras Park. City staff are planning on applying for a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant before the Feb. 28 deadline now that the Missoula City Council approved the application.

The vote Wednesday was 9-2 with Ward 5’s John Contos and Ward 6’s Sandra Vasecka in opposition.

“We have to be really responsive to what is going to be the most competitive project for any given grant opportunity,” explained Infrastructure & Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson. He said the downtown project meets the criteria of the RAISE grant better than other projects like those taking place in the Brooks corridor, Russell Street and in the Mullan BUILD area.

The minimum RAISE award is $1 million and the maximum amount is $25 million. City staff members estimate the downtown project would take about a $22 million to $23 million budget.

While no local match amount is required, council authorized the city to offer $1.1 million in matching funds to make the application more competitive. That $1.1 million would come out of Tax Increment Financing, Parks money and private partnerships, according to Deborah Postma with Public Works and Mobility.

“One of the reasons we’re applying for federal funding on this project is because we can’t get this done with local funds but we are committed to doing it and we have invested a lot of money to date,” Wilson said. "We’ll continue to invest some local match in this project to help get it over the finish line."

He added the grant award would likely be announced this fall or winter, and construction wouldn’t start until about 2026.

One public commenter Wednesday, Bob Giordano of Free Cycles, gave his enthusiastic support for the application. He called it one of the most exciting projects he’s seen during his time in Missoula. City councilors were also mostly enthusiastic about the proposal.

“This is a part of the bigger transportation puzzle of the community and I am very excited to support it,” said Ward 2 Representative Mirtha Becerra.

“I think we are entering a new era in Missoula where we have all the more demand for people moving here,” said Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones, “(There is) more demand for more housing and if we have a center core that works well, that’s truly the foundation and linchpin for making everything else work well.”

Fellow Ward 3 Councilor Daniel Carlino asked if there could be double-sided bike lanes on Front Street and Main Street, but Wilson indicated that design appears unlikely.