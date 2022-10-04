Council selects Sierra Farmer for Missoula's Ward 2

Amid a crowded field of candidates, Sierra Farmer emerged Monday night as the Missoula City Council’s pick to fill a Ward 2 seat.

Mayor Jordan Hess’ recent appointment to serve as mayor following the death of John Engen created the vacancy in Ward 2.

“I want to say that representation on council comes in all shapes and forms and colors,” said Councilmember Mirtha Becerra, the other Ward 2 representative on Monday and Farmer’s nominator. Becerra was also selected to serve on council through an appointment process.

“I believe that what matters the most when serving on council is how committed you are, how dedicated you are, and that you take your seat on council with a lot of responsibility and a lot of humility and that you show up,” she said.

On Monday, Hess called Ward 2 a “strange ward” that resembles Swiss cheese, referring to the ragged geographic edges of its neighborhoods.

Six residents of the ward applied for the opening, and five interviewed with council last week.

Farmer, Teigan Avery, Derek Hitt, Jack Rowan and Rebecca Dawson were all nominated for the position Monday.

Public commenters at the Monday meeting voiced support for Avery, Rowan and Dawson.

By the time council arrived at a roll call vote, some of the councilmembers had yet to make up their minds for their selection to represent Ward 2.

Voting Monday went for four rounds, with multiple councilmembers changing their votes in order to finally appoint Farmer.

Gwen Jones, John Contos, Amber Sherrill and Mike Nugent all changed their votes to Farmer after initially supporting other candidates. Sandra Vasecka also changed her vote from Dawson to Rowan.

Nugent, Sherrill, Contos, Jones, Stacie Anderson, and Becerra ultimately voted for Sierra Farmer in the fourth round of voting Monday.

Throughout her interview, Farmer stressed her dedication springs from her upbringing as a lifelong Missoulian.

She has lived for 37 years in Missoula County, 25 years in the city of Missoula and 13 years in Ward 2.

“I think that being from Missoula, it really does give me a unique perspective,” Farmer said during her interview on Sept. 28.

Farmer works as a Trustlands Program Manager with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. She has also served on the Missoula Planning Board since January.

Councilmembers were impressed with her land use background.

In her interview, she identified housing, public safety and staff support as the top challenges facing the city. She also emphasized her commitment to public participation and suggested developing a podcast similar to the Missoula County Commissioners’.

After Farmer’s selection Monday, Becerra noted, “This is not the perfect way to get someone on council but it is the process that we have.”

Farmer will serve until the general election in 2023, at which time she will have the opportunity to run for election to represent her ward. She indicated in her interview that she intends to run in 2023.

This story will be updated.