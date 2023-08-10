Missoulians will see a mill levy request on their ballots this fall from the city to fund fire resources.

A resolution to put the levy on city ballots passed unanimously in City Council on Monday with little discussion from councilors. The levy, introduced by city officials on Aug. 1, proposes a $7 million annual budget to fund the Missoula Fire Department.

“I want to thank everyone for the unanimous vote on the fire levy, I think that’s really a wonderful thing,” Mayor Jordan Hess said after the resolution was greenlit.

If voters approve it, it would let the city levy up to 34 mills for a permanent line of funding for Missoula’s Mobile Support Team, along with needed fire staff increases and equipment purchases, according to fire officials.

Council amended the levy to reduce the number of mills levied from up to 40 a year to 34, based on new taxable home values that came out this week from the Montana Department of Revenue. The $7 million chunk of money brought in by the levy would remain the same.

“To clarify, the number of mills required to meet the budget, as presented to the committee last week, is fewer than it was before we had the values from the state,” Hess said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “It doesn’t change the amount of money, it just changes part of the formula of the number of mills that we’re levying.”

Static staffing numbers, slower response times and limited funding for the MST were cited as the driving needs for a fire department levy, city officials said at a press conference on Aug. 1. It would cost Missoula taxpayers $54 per $100,000 of their home value. A house that’s the median assessed value in Missoula, listed as $413,200 for 2023, would pay about $223.13 per year.

“We have seen an expansion in the calls for service and the population of Missoula, but we have not seen a subsequent addition to full-time firefighters,” Ward 5 Councilor Stacie Anderson said at the conference. “So this levy would help produce that.”

Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes said his department’s response times have been lagging about two minutes behind the national standard of four minutes. The department’s complement of firefighters has remained at 80 personnel since 2008, though call volumes have increased roughly 78%.