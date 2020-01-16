The Missoula City Council took a step toward making healthcare more affordable and accessible for the city's low-income residents when it agreed to move forward with an agreement for Partnership Health Center to open a satellite health clinic in the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center building.
In a 9-2 vote at its regular meeting this week, the council supported an agreement for the city to lease and eventually purchase a 1,661-square-foot space at the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, which they will sublease to Partnership Health Center to use as a health clinic.
The clinic will provide medical, behavioral, and dental health care services from the Food Bank’s building at 1720 Wyoming Street, allowing low-income families and residents to pickup groceries and take care of health appointments in a single stop.
"On more than one occasion, I've personally had to choose between a grocery shopping trip or another appointment for my family," Ashley Ostheimer Hilliard said at the council meeting Monday.
Hilliard, a graduate student and mother of four who works part-time on campus and also serves as a volunteer board member for the Missoula Food Bank, said she thinks the new clinic will benefit residents for whom transportation is a challenge.
As a former resident of the area who frequented the food bank when she was a single mother, Hilliard called the agreement with the city "not just a smart move" but "a needed move."
Partnership Health Center plans to operate the clinic during the evening several nights a week, mirroring the Food Bank’s hours which are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.
Hilliard said that for a family like hers, that means it's easier to make appointments before the traditional 5 p.m. closing time of many other clinics.
In October, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board approved $433,840 in Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, to build out the space that will house the clinic. Several people objected to the use of TIF funds to support the project, including Councilors Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka, who voted against the project Monday and argued TIF money is meant to correct physical deficiencies.
You have free articles remaining.
Through the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, the city of Missoula uses TIF money to spark growth. The agency collects a portion of property taxes within urban renewal districts the city created in areas it deemed blighted, and with approval from the MRA board and council, uses the funds to subsidize development in those specific areas.
Ellen Buchanan, Missoula Redevelopment Agency director, referenced state laws governing urban renewal districts and said the laws mention public health and safety in the context of blighted areas. She also said that Missoula city attorney Jim Nugent agreed that it was an appropriate use of the money.
"It's no different than using TIF funds to buy a piece of land and building a public park for public use, so I don't know how you make the argument that this is an inappropriate use of TIF funding," Buchanan said.
Although Ramos voted against the project, he said he was supportive of the idea and glad the council was discussing whether the project constituted blight as defined in state law.
"I think this is progress that we're actually having these deep conversations about it," he said.
Partnership Health Center will also subsidize $150,000 to $200,000 per year to help provide services based on people's ability to pay based on their income, Partnership executive director Laurie Francis said in the meeting.
Francis said the clinic will serve an identified need in the community. According to Partnership data, there are about 3,200 people living in poverty in the River Road and Franklin to the Fort areas. Partnership currently serves about 600 of those folks, which Francis said is a much lower penetration rate than on the Northside and Westside near Partnership's clinic located adjacent to Lowell Elementary School.
"The idea of co-location of all those mental, dental and behavioral health services is that you could come for your whole body and your whole mind and get support for your food needs," Francis said.