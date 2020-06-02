Counterprotesters arrive at Missoula's George Floyd rally

"We have had one of the most peaceful protests, and I am so proud of that," Howard said. "We have to show why we should be respected."

Tuesday's stalwart crew in Missoula started small, and grew through the morning to a crowd of 50 by noon. Howard had taken something of an informal leadership role over the crowd Tuesday, wielding a megaphone to build the tempo with chants and speaking calmly with people with raised tensions.

At one point a man approached the demonstration while the protesters lay face-down with their hands behind their backs.

"You're inciting violence!" the man hollered at them, a video camera in hand. Dozens leapt up from the ground and countered him at close range, chanting "Black Lives Matter" at him until he left.

"This is free speech, you morons," he said as he turned away.