A $2.5 million upgrade to the historic public plaza at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, including nearly 90 new trees and a thousand plants, was approved by the county commissioners on Tuesday. The commissioners also approved state-funded job creation grants for four local companies.
“We want to create a park-like atmosphere with flexible, multi-use spaces so that we can accommodate all kinds of events like weddings and dog shows,” explained fairgrounds director Emily Brock. “Our goal is to have it be a beautiful space that’s rentable for weddings and events all year long and add another revenue stream.”
Last year, the county created a special district for the fairgrounds, which enabled it to bond around $19.5 million for improvements and pay the money back over 20 years using mills that are on the tax bills of county property owners. The goal was to allow the fairgrounds to pay for improvements up front rather than incrementally over two decades. The fairgrounds recently completed a $3.9 million preservation and overhaul of the Commercial and Culinary Arts buildings.
This new project, already underway, is expected to be completed over the next year. It will include concrete work for plazas and pavilions, new landscaping, a trail through the fairgrounds and new architectural lighting designed by a specialist from Denver for safety and aesthetics.
“The idea is that it looks beautiful,” Brock explained. “From the street it will look like a lush oasis, a reprieve from the bustle of busy midtown.”
There will also be a restoration of historic flagpoles, new shade structures, irrigation site furnishings such as interior fencing, traffic calming devices, bike racks and garbage/recycling infrastructure.
“This is the second biggest project on the fairgrounds,” Brock explained. “It’s actually my favorite project. It really makes the marketability of the fairgrounds better to be able to have weddings and shade structures. With the architectural lighting, I think we’ll bring on more revenue and just have it be a beautiful historic place to have gorgeous weddings in the center of town.”
Brock said the fairgrounds currently hosts about 10 weddings a year, but she’s hoping to have two every weekend going forward.
“There’s a lot of interest in the new Commercial Building,” she said. “People are asking to book it up until 2022.”
The irrigation system will save on labor costs she said, because right now they have to drag hoses everywhere. It will also minimize water use and emphasize landscape-heavy focal points.
"We're really trying to make it a special place," she said. "In our design we utilize vegetation to reduce the urban heat island effect. So we're adding over 87 new trees, a thousand square feet of turf and a thousand plants."
Some parts of the area will feel a little bit like the well-manicured "legacy" fairgrounds with flat lawns and shaded areas that one would encounter at the Kentucky Derby, she said. Other areas will have a "traditional western Montana ranch" aesthetic with native grasses, a feel Brock described as "a little bit more wild."
She said the lighting designer from Denver, who specializes in campuses and parks, came in and designed the outdoor lighting for the area.
"He gave a really good explanation of why we want to do architectural lighting," Brock said. "When you want better sound, you don't just turn up the volume. Lighting is the same way."
She said the lighting will help with crime prevention.
"The space will look good, people will look good and it will look attractive from Malfunction Junction," Brock continued. "It will also be functional when you're going through it."
The "hardscaping" will be done by next year's Western Montana Fair in August, she said, and the landscaping and trees will go in next fall. The project also includes upgrades to the food truck areas.
County commissioner Juanita Vero is in Portugal, so county commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick voted to approve the funding.
"One of the things we're incorporating are the flags of all the Native American nations in the state of Montana," Strohmaier said.
The board also approved Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund job creation grants for four local companies.
Consumer Direct Management Solutions Inc. (known locally as Consumer Direct Care Network) was awarded $89,700 for 13 new jobs created in the county. The company manages home health care workers, among other things.
"They have created 50 total (jobs), so this is the remaining 13," explained Nicole Rush, the Missoula Economic Partnership's grants manager.
The BSTF funds go to Missoula County through the Montana Department of Commerce Office of Tourism and Business Development. The program is funded by the state’s coal severance tax, and awards grant funds to assist basic sector businesses with out-of-state customers that want to create new jobs that pay well.
Businesses must pay at least $19.65 per hour to be eligible for the maximum BSTF Job Creation grant award, which is up to $7,500 per full-time job created. The money isn't given to the companies until the jobs are created, and companies often over-estimate how many jobs they'll actually be able to create in order to be eligible for compensation in case they do meet the goal.
The commissioners also awarded $7,500 to LumenAd, a downtown Missoula advertising tech company, for one job created. It was the final payment for a larger award.
"LumenAd created a total of 27 jobs," Rush explained.
Finally, $165,000 went to Submittable, a local submissions review tech company, for 22 jobs created.
"They created 35 jobs out of the 35 they were awarded for," Rush explained. "This is the final draw for the final 22 they haven't been paid for yet."
"That's good news," Strohmaier explained. "We like to see folks follow through."
The county also signed a business management contract to begin the process of allowing Coaster Pedicab Manufacturing in Bonner to apply for grants to create 19 new jobs.