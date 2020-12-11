County Clerk's office responds to surging Missoula housing demand

“This is a great example of county departments coming together to improve a public service without additional cost to the taxpayer,” Scott noted.

Scott and Gernant said they believe the housing boom is not going to go away in 2021.

"Experts don't anticipate this ending in the next year or so," Scott said. "It's different than the boom in 2006. What's different is this is true demand. People want to live elsewhere. It's not a financially-fueled boom. It's driven by a change in consumer behavior. People want to go to Montana. We are seeing that in our office."

She clarified that the 2006 housing boom had more to do with lenders handing out loans to under-qualified buyers and a financial bubble.

"This is actually a demand," she said.

Samuel Scott, the real property projects coordinator with the County Clerk's office, said the cumulative construction is not keeping up with demand.

According to the Missoula Organization of Realtors, the county needs to add 600 homes every year to keep up with population growth. Since 2018, data shows that the county and city combined have created 756 new property parcels through subdivision development.