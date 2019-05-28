Missoula County Democrats hosted a forum Tuesday for 11 candidates — a pool that included a ranch owner, current and former City Council members, a conservation advocate and others — seeking to replace outgoing Commissioner Nicole “Cola” Rowley.
Their task: to narrow the group down to three candidates to submit to Missoula County commissioners, who will choose Rowley's replacement. The candidates sat shoulder-to-shoulder for more than an hour of questions from committee members and residents.
Karen Wickersham, chair of the Missoula County Democrats, called the forum an opportunity to get 61 precinct members directly involved in our democracy.
The precinct members were to submit their votes by Wednesday morning, with the top three moving on for consideration by the county commissioners. The two remaining commissioners, Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier, will interview the three candidates and select who will take over for Rowley, who will leave her seat by the end of June. Rowley has served as county commissioner since 2015, and will take her new position as Gallatin County’s deputy county administrator in July.
The search for a new county commissioner began immediately after Rowley, a Democrat, announced April 30 that she would be leaving. At the start of May, the Missoula Democratic Central Committee accepted questionnaires from potential candidates. Questions involved their credentials, whether they plan to run for position in the November 2020 election and what their vision may be for the future. The committee received 11 completed questionnaires.
The new commissioner will serve until the end of Rowley’s six-year term in November 2020, when they will run for election. Candidates must have lived in District 1, the southeastern portion of the county, for the past two years as per a requirement set by the Missoula County Democrats.
Each voting precinct committee member could vote for up to three candidates.
The forum began with candidates giving opening statements, with almost all in agreement that the county’s rural community needed to be included in government affairs, and there needed to be more of an initiative in making housing more affordable and improving wages.
“My decisions will be based on science, the law and the budget,” said Juanita Vero, who owns an 8,000-acre ranch that she opens to guests.
“I’ll also be curious to invite the stranger to the table.”
Candidates then took questions from Wickersham. Topics ranged from getting rural residents more engaged with local politics, addressing the threat of flooding, and how to implement any possible new taxes.
Candidate Jerry O’Connell, a rural resident himself who has worked extensively in conservation and recreation, said he would consider applying a resort tax. However, he would “not even consider a sales tax. End of story.”
Almost all candidates were in agreement over the importance of issues like climate change, job growth and a woman’s abortion rights during a lightning round of questions.
Following final endorsements for the candidates, voting members of the precinct committee were to tally their ballots. During the tallying, attendees were free to speak with candidates during a brief recess.
Commissioners Strohmaier and Slotnick are expected to announce who from the three will take Rowley’s seat June 13 during a public administrative meeting.
The candidates include O'Connell, Patrick Weaselhead, Sarah Bell, Michele Landquist, Juanita Vero, Stacie Anderson, Denver Henderson, Susan Mace, Courtney Bowers, Lou Ann Crowley and Beth Hayes.