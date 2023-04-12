With the Fiscal Year 2024 budget looming, the Missoula City Council voted to authorize Mayor Jordan Hess to use $130,000 in county mill funds for the Mobile Support Team.

The team, which started in 2020, responds to crises in the community that would otherwise require a law enforcement response. But in November 2022, the community voted down a levy that would’ve provided ongoing funding for the team, leaving its future up in the air.

Now, the city is using funds from a county levy to improve the MST’s operations. The $130,000 will go toward hiring a full-time administrative assistant, as well as paying rent at the team’s new facility. The funds will also be used to support clients of the MST with clothing, gas vouchers, food, water and other basic necessities.

“As we continue to navigate this complicated funding source, this would be additional funding the county has through a mill (levy) to increase mental health response in our community that became available, so this would be an additional $130,000 on top of our budget to enhance our service,” explained Assistant Fire Chief Brad Davis with the Missoula Fire Department, which houses the MST.

With eight members present, the City Council unanimously voted in support of using the funds. Council will determine whether the MST remains funded in perpetuity during its budgeting process this summer.