County levy would sustain emergency services

Missoula County is considering a new levy in order to maintain services supported by federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county and the city jointly spend more than $5 million per year on these services.

But the funding for those programs comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, a one-time funding source created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With ARPA money, the county partnered with the city and other service providers to develop a series of local initiatives. Those included the Mobile Support Team first responders, three programs to address homelessness and the Crime Victim Advocate Program.

In order to keep those programs running, a group of citizens has started the process with the county to initiate a new levy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created lots of opportunities for Missoula County to partner with individuals, service providers in Missoula County and city, as well as the city of Missoula,” said Chief Administrative Officer Chris Lounsbury. “It certainly highlighted many challenges that we face when dealing with our most vulnerable populations here in Missoula and around the United States.”

Lounsbury said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated situations for many unsheltered Missoulians as shelter capacities were reduced and houseless individuals sought non-congregate options.

“And it increased the strain on our first responders, victim services and medical systems here in Missoula County,” Lounsbury added.

The Mobile Support Team, developed in coordination with Partnership Health Center, is aimed at diverting people with low-risk behavioral health issues from jail and hospital emergency departments.

The new program responded to 1,511 calls in its first year, diverting 63% of people it responded to from emergency departments.

ARPA funds also went to supporting the Emergency Winter Shelter, which served more than 500 individuals this winter, its second year of operation.

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space was another houselessness initiative buttressed by ARPA money. The program provides outdoor housing for 40 individuals and it is still ongoing.

So far, 34 people who have gone through the space have moved into permanent housing.

The third project aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness was the Authorized Camping Site, a new facility that opened this year with 40 campsites serving up to four people per site.

The site is a low-barrier facility with services provided at the location.

ARPA funds have also contributed to the Crime Victim Advocate Program, which has experienced a drastic rise in demand for services in recent years.

“Their goal is to help uphold the rights of victims and promote victim safety through a variety of means and to increase trust in both the criminal and civil justice procedures,” Lounsbury explained.

The Crime Victim Advocate Program served more than 1,000 people in Fiscal Year 2022.

“This is one of many services that we’ve had to expand during the pandemic,” Lounsbury noted.

Missoula County Auditor Dave Wall provided public comment in support of the new levy during the Commissioners’ Public Meeting on July 21.

“I think it’s very important to have hard funding for these social services so that we can start to really reduce, if we can, the population of people that are in this situation, which will help these folks get a new start on life and also help everyone else with enjoying themselves in downtown again,” said Wall.

“I think this is worthy of a public hearing,” said Board Chair Juanita Vero.

She and Commissioner Dave Strohmaier voted to open the public hearing on the levy until Aug. 4.

The county commissioners also unanimously approved two minor subdivisions during the Thursday meeting.

One was a two-lot minor subdivision known as Country Crest No. 3, located at 7140 Buckhorn Lane. The other was Scott Acres Minor Subdivision, a two-lot minor subdivision located at 7000 Mormon Creek Road.