Missoula County Commissioners moved the South Avenue Bridge project forward Thursday by signing off on final environmental documents and sending them on to the state for approval.
The decades-long process to find the best replacement or rehabilitation options for the aging Maclay Bridge is creeping forward, now requiring the state and federal authorities to again review the environmental analyses. If both sign off on them, final engineering designs will move forward, though construction might not start until 2024.
The proposed bridge will cross the Bitterroot River at the end of South Avenue, connecting to River Pines Road, drawing the ire of people living on what is now the quiet dead-end of South Avenue.
As the process is well along its way, the commissioners do not need to vote on whether to move forward with the project, but rather have the opportunity to provide feedback along the way, and have taken that opportunity to question some of the findings of the environmental analysis.
Missoula County Public Works director Shane Stack said while the county can still pull out of the project at any time, so long as it pays back money the federal or state governments have spent so far, the county commissioners have done all they need to do to keep the project in motion.
“There’s no formal decision for them to make, and to me, I think the fact that the county has sent the environmental document back to MDT is symbolism for actually moving forward on the project,” Stack said.
The environmental reviews on which the county signed off are called a categorical exclusion — the least intensive environmental review. Opponents of the bridge have called for a higher level of examination, and Commissioner Dave Strohmaier has encouraged more extensive reviews. But state authorities haven’t found a substantial reason to do more thorough, and more expensive, studies.
“We look forward to receiving any additional feedback from MDT (Montana Department of Transportation) and FHWA (the Federal Highway Administration) on the project as it proceeds through the established review process, and we will continue to provide input as the process moves forward,” Strohmaier said in a press release. “To be clear, the county commissioners do not need take a vote on the project as it moves through the review process, and at no point have we voted or taken action that puts local tax dollars at risk.”
After multiple feasibility studies, engineers hired by the county and state were not able to find a feasible way to rehabilitate Maclay Bridge to meet modern safety standards, and identified the South Avenue site as the best location. While some rehabilitation options may have cost about the same as building the new bridge, the work was not eligible for the federal funding paying for the South Avenue Bridge, and would instead burden county taxpayers with the costs.
The project could still run into issues if the Montana Department of Transportation or the Federal Highway Administration decide a more extensive environmental review is necessary, though they have reviewed versions of it already and did not raise any major red flags.
The project is estimated to cost up to $15.4 million, according to the latest figures provided by Missoula County. It would be paid for with federal gas tax funds funneled through the state’s off-system bridge program, which helps fix up bridges that aren’t on state roads.
Stack said the state has been cautious about dedicating money to the project. Most projects in the off-system bridge program are far less expensive, and if the South Avenue Bridge is held up, the state would likely need to give back the federal money it was given for the project.
This could cause a domino effect in which the federal government holds back millions of dollars in additional funding the state has traditionally been given for infrastructure work, Stack said.
Some local residents have advocated for preserving Maclay Bridge even if a new bridge is built elsewhere. The bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places, but Stack said the county would need to weigh the costs and benefits of keeping the bridge.
“Project modeling has been predicated somewhat on removal of that structure to restore the river where the bridge is,” Stack said. “I think the (natural) resource agencies, the folks that manage the streams, would prefer that that bridge comes out as well, so there’s a handful of reasons it makes sense to remove the old bridge.”
The alignment of the bridge piers have caused a scour hole in the riverbed and caused a growing island to form upstream as sediments are slowed by the pier and settle out of the river.
Stack said there could be an opportunity for the county, the city or another entity to re-use the bridge elsewhere, but even that might not be financially feasible, as transporting and maintaining the decaying bridge could prove more costly than building the same style of bridge with new steel and materials.
If the state or federal authorities have concerns about the environmental documents, they would again be sent back to the county for edits.