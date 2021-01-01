County officials push southern Montana passenger rail effort

"From a tourism standpoint it's huge," he said. "We have a great example here in Montana along the Hi-Line of what economic benefits passenger rail can bring and one can only anticipate that in the most highly-populated portion of the state of Montana, also adjacent to one of our iconic national parks, we would see at least and probably greater economic benefit to the state from restoration of service."

Strohmaier said communities across America pour huge amounts of money into highway infrastructure and airport infrastructure. He believes rail service shouldn't get left out of that conversation.

"We are totally open to the ideas of creative public/private partnerships," he said. "Folks always ask how much is this going to cost? It's a bit of an open-ended question prior to figuring out what sort of system we're talking about. But regardless, it's going to be paid for similar to other transportation infrastructure in the United States or around the world."

He said the taxpayers shoulder the burden for road maintenance and get benefits from that. The same system could work for trains that carry people efficiently across vast distances.

"Passenger rail ought not to be held to a different standard," he said.

Strohmaier said the Authority is a historic achievement.