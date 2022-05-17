County prolongs state of emergency to clean up Reserve Street Bridge

Missoula County on Tuesday extended a state of emergency declaration allowing county crews to keep cleaning up trash beneath the Reserve Street Bridge.

The county commissioners first put the declaration into place on Thursday, May 12. The Tuesday authorization keeps it active indefinitely.

“We’re not done yet,” said County Commissioner Juanita Vero, who participated in cleanup efforts last week alongside County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier and county Public Works staff.

The Montana Department of Transportation’s ownership of the land underneath the bridge previously prevented the county from accessing the property, where unhoused people have frequently set up camps.

According to a press release last week, the emergency declaration allows local authorities to take care of the immediate environmental, health and safety concerns in the area while river levels remain relatively steady.

The pressure from rising water levels led the commissioners to declare a state of emergency.

“The emergency piece here is that water is literally rising,” said Josh Slotnick on Tuesday. “…We had to take some action or we would’ve seen some environmental disaster.”

A legal decision in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court prevents law enforcement from removing people and their belongings from the property, although the Montana Department of Transportation has a lawsuit pending in Missoula County District Court seeking permission to enforce trespassing and prohibit encampments underneath the bridge.

As of Tuesday, three individuals still live at the site, according to the county.

Substantial garbage also remains at the site, the county commissioners reported Tuesday.

“It’s not all gone,” Vero said.

Over a 40-acre area, volunteers and government crews have collected 40 tons of trash throughout the course of the spring, Slotnick said.

On Friday and Saturday alone, he added, county crews collected 30 tons of waste.

Slotnick said the county rounded up “a tremendous, tremendous amount of garbage” since issuing the state of emergency declaration.

“It is so much better than it has ever been,” he said.

