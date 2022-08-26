County proposes $25 million budget expenditure increase, 10% tax hike

On Thursday, the Missoula County Commissioners unveiled their preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year with $199 million in overall expenditures.

Projected revenue for the fiscal year is $200 million.

The proposed budget represents a substantial jump from the previous year’s $174 million in expenditures and $171 million in revenue.

The budget as outlined Thursday would create a 10.37% increase in the amount of tax dollars collected by the county.

For property within Missoula city limits, the approximate annual increase will be $22.70 for every $100,000 in assessed property value, or $1.89 per month. For properties outside Missoula city limits, the approximate annual tax impact will be $25.05 for every $100,000 in assessed property value, or $2.09 per month.

The tax increase comes on the heels of an almost 12% tax increase put in place by the city earlier this week.

Inflation is largely to blame for the significant tax hike, according to County Chief Financial Officer Andrew Czorny.

“This year we and the residents of Missoula County face some pretty serious challenges,” said Czorny during the commissioners’ public meeting Thursday afternoon, noting the Mountain West region leads the country in year-over-year consumer price index increases.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick also attributed the tax increase to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This inflationary spike, I believe, was spurred in part by that supply chain shortage and that intense competition to buy stuff,” he noted.

The commissioners’ top priority for the FY23 budget is employee retention and recruitment.

They’re eyeing a $5.3 million increase to the base budget, mostly for the purpose of providing wage increases and addressing other personnel costs for the county’s 855 full-time employees.

“The FY23 budget also includes a general personnel increase of 2.5%, with some targeted increases exceeding that to bolster employee wages to help ensure they can live and stay in Missoula County,” a press release states.

In an effort to minimize the financial impact on taxpayers, the county is asking all departments to fund one-time requests with cash savings from the prior fiscal year.

The commissioners already turned down $2.4 million in new spending requests, and they are considering $1.3 million in one-time requests paid for with cash savings, $822,462 in requests that would require new property tax dollars and $161,115 in requests funded with grants, fees and other sources of revenue.

Also included in the FY23 budget is $400,000 in new revenue from a 3% local option tax on recreational cannabis sales in the county.

Half of this revenue will go toward the road fund to help offset the loss in revenue after the Legislature repealed the county’s voter-approved gas tax in 2021. The other $200,000 will help support increases in employee wages to help with recruitment and retention, according to the press release.

Another factor in the budget is $775,000 to start paying off $4 million in general obligation bonds the county issued after settling a wage claim lawsuit with sheriff deputies earlier this year, listed on tax bills as a judgment levy.

During Thursday’s meeting, one public commenter expressed frustration about rising property taxes.

“At some point if you can’t afford it, you go without,” said Greg Souza, a county resident.

Slotnick echoed Souza’s frustrations.

“It’s terrible,” he said of the tax increase. “It makes me boiling mad.”

The public can review the budget and provide feedback online at https://missoulacountyvoice.com/fiscal-year-2023-missoula-county-budget. In addition to commenting on the Missoula County Voice page, residents can comment on the budget during any public meeting, by leaving the commissioners a voicemail at 406-258-4877, emailing bcc@missoulacounty.us or mailing comments to the Commissioners’ Office, 200 W. Broadway St. Missoula, MT 59802.