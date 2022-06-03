County schedules meeting for controversial no-access strip in East Missoula

The Missoula County commissioners took a step forward Thursday on a proposal embroiled in ambiguity in East Missoula.

Chad Randash, a property owner to the south of the Water’s Edge Subdivision, has requested the county remove a one-foot no-access strip along the subdivision’s southern border.

The no-access strip was never originally approved by the county.

Removing the barrier could lead to potential public road connection to the south and a possible residential development with up to 386 units that could be annexed into the city of Missoula.

Given the possible repercussions from removing the no-access strip, droves of public commenters showed up to voice concerns with the proposal at the commissioners’ public meeting Thursday. They cited issues such as being annexed into the city, increasing traffic in the area and changing the character of the neighborhood.

“There is a powder keg of constituents in East Missoula ready to blow,” warned Lee Bridges, a local resident.

Community and Planning Services Assistant Director Karen Hughes told the Missoulian removing the barrier would not necessarily trigger any of the results neighbors are worried about.

County Commissioners Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier agreed to set another meeting on June 30 to discuss the potential removal, and they decided to meet with attorneys representing the developer and the residents every week until that meeting.

Community decay

At the meeting Thursday, the commissioners also agreed to update their restrictions around community decay.

The main impact of the new guidelines, which had not been updated since 1996, is to loosen the county’s restrictions.

“We really need more flexibility,” said Shannon Therriault, director of the Environmental Health Department.

The changes mainly surround definitions and enforcement.

Therriault said the current definitions don’t match state law, and they apply too broadly to items that could theoretically be considered community decay.

“By making these changes to the definitions and making the changes to the prohibitions section,” said Therriault, “we actually are refocusing on what community decay really is. It’s when there are conditions that are just out of control on a property.”

The approach to enforcement has also been changed to work more cooperatively with property owners, Therriault said. The previous guidelines gave the Missoula City-County Health Department, which enforces the guidelines, the authority to enter property and remedy situations of community decay. Therriault said Thursday staff would not enter someone’s property except in the event of an emergency like flooding.

“That just isn’t how things work in reality,” she said of the earlier enforcement methods.

Trail engineering

Finally, the county also authorized an expenditure of $250,000 from a 2014 Parks and Trails Bond in order to assist with engineering on four county trails.

The expenditure will be used to apply for competitive funding for the Blue Mountain Connector, Bonner Streetcar Trail, Frenchtown Phase II Trail and Mullan Road Trail – Cote to Deschamps.

“We believe that acting now will put us in a competitive position at a time where funding at the federal level is particularly promising,” said Juniper Davis, manager of Missoula County’s Parks, Trails and Open Lands Division.

The approximately half-mile Blue Mountain Connector would parallel Blue Mountain Road from U.S. 93 to the Blue Mountain Recreation Area parking lot. Funding for this project would cover construction costs and a complete construction document set.

The Bonner Streetcar Trail, approximately 1.7 miles long, would connect Tamarack Drive in West Riverside to Speedway Avenue in East Missoula. This project needs a feasibility analysis.

The Frenchtown Phase II Trail would extend the existing trail along Mullan Road from Beckwith Street to Houle Creek Road. The project needs funding assistance to cover preliminary design work, 30% engineering designs, evaluations of the right-of-way and easement, as well as construction cost estimates.

The longest of the four trails, Mullan Road–Cote to Deschamps, would extend the existing Mullan Road shared-use trail for 2.3 miles from Cote Lane to Deschamps Road. No engineering work has been initiated on this project, so it would require surveying, 30% engineering designs, right-of-way and/or easement assessment and construction costs.

