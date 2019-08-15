After Mayor John Engen unexpectedly proposed taking millions of urban renewal money to help grow the city’s rainy day fund, he and members of the Missoula City Council lauded the opportunity for the county and school districts to cut property taxes.
“The lion’s share of that will go to schools, as well as Missoula County, so it will provide some additional property tax relief in a really good year,” Engen said.
But as with most budget issues, it’s not quite that simple.
While it is true that the county and schools will get an unexpected shot of cash, the options for how to use that money are limited.
Wednesday, the city proposed taking $2.8 million out of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s accounts, but any money taken from those urban renewal funds must be split with the county and schools, among a few other smaller entities. The city’s cut will be about $725,000, leaving about $500,000 for the county and $1 million for the school district.
County officials pushed back on the idea that the money they would receive out of the deal could be used to lower taxes. Since it’s just a one time shot of cash, Missoula County chief financial officer Andrew Czorny said it wouldn’t be fiscally responsible to put the money toward expenses that occur every year.
“We’ll get around $500,000 that would bolster our cash position,” Czorney said. “So our reserves will be about $500,000 higher than we anticipated ending the year with, and that’s used for one-time expenses and equipment.”
Schools on the other hand, are ruled by a 2015 state law on how this type of money can be spent. It must be used to lower property taxes or put into in their rainy day funds. Missoula County Public Schools did not return multiple requests for comment Thursday.
The urban renewal funds the city plans to draw from and split with the county and schools are commonly known as TIF, or tax increment financing.
The creation of a TIF district means the city, county and school districts can only tax those properties based on the value at the time of the district’s creation. Any rise in property taxes, based on increases in property values, are funneled back into the district for a set period of time for infrastructure improvements and private development assistance to mitigate blight. In Missoula, that money is managed by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.
Before the money grab is finalized, the MRA board will have to vote on whether to accept the city's proposal.
While taxable values of property in Missoula grew by 18% this year, the total taxable values of TIF district properties grew by over 50%. All of that excess growth is what funds the MRA, rather than being split between the city, county and schools.
TIF districts can be controversial. Many local government leaders see them as one of the only economic development tools available to municipalities. Detractors, on the other hand, are skeptical of the subsidies given to large developers and the money bypassing coffers of schools and other jurisdictions.
In TIF districts, property owners still pay the same tax rates as everyone else, but the money goes to different places, with a portion used to pay for infrastructure and subsidize building projects in the district.
The MRA did not respond to requests for comment Thursday, but the agency is scheduled to meet Monday, August 19. The city’s request to pull the $2.8 million is expected to be discussed there.