County seeks permission to access Reserve Street Bridge land for trash removal

Rivers in western Montana are expected to crest in the coming weeks and several groups are trying to stave off an environmental disaster at the Reserve Street Bridge in Missoula.

Used by scores of unsheltered people for years, much the land beneath the bridge is owned by the Montana Department of Transportation. It has been inundated with trash and camping supplies that threaten to spill into the water as the spring floods arrive.

Missoula, like most places in Montana and across the country, has been dealing with a severe affordable housing crisis in the last decade. The pandemic also forced more people to sleep unsheltered for their own safety. As a result, the Reserve Street Bridge land has continued to see use even as the city and county have worked with other agencies to open up legal and sanitary camping spots nearby.

On Tuesday, the Missoula County commissioners signed off on a letter to the Department of Transportation as a way of starting action.

“In light of the environmental concerns MDT raised in its recently filed court action, Missoula County is writing to request MDT’s permission to access the property under the Reserve Street Bridge and to offer County resources, such as staffing and equipment, to assist with cleanup of the property ahead of spring runoff raising water levels on the Clark Fork River,” the commissioners wrote.

The commissioners also asked to be allowed to inspect the property personally.

“It is our understanding that volunteers from the Missoula County community have been on site regularly to assist with cleanup,” continued commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Juanita Vero and Josh Slotnick. “If the opportunity arises in the near future, County personnel would like to accompany these volunteers to visually inspect the status of the environmental situation and assist with cleanup where appropriate.”

Earlier this spring, the Montana Department of Transportation sued 100 anonymous people living under the bridge in order to gain the legal authority to mitigate the unsafe and unsanitary conditions under the bridge. Because of a Ninth Circuit Court ruling last year that prohibits the criminalization of homelessness, the department has to get a judge’s ruling in order to compassionately clear the land without arresting people.

The complaint states that over the past several years, Missoula residents experiencing homelessness have erected an unauthorized encampment on the property that had 140 people living there at its peak. That number has since dwindled, but much trash and many structures remain. There are no toilets, running water or garbage removal services on the site.

“Defendants are aware there is safe and lawful alternative housing available at the newly established transitional housing behind Super Walmart on Mullan Road in Missoula only a short distance from the property,” the complaint states. “However, they have returned and are presently occupying the property unlawfully.”

The Reserve Street Public Working Group, a citizen volunteer group led by Kevin Davis, has conducted three separate cleanups of the land under the bridge in recent weeks.

Davis said the group has removed several tons of garbage.

In a meeting about the situation on Tuesday, Dr. Vicki Watson, a professor emeritus of environmental studies at the University of Montana, called the situation under the bridge “an environmental disaster.”

“There’s just gobs of trash,” she said.

She and other volunteers described finding huge piles of garbage, lots of used hypodermic needles and large gas canisters. Much of the debris, including human waste and plastic, has been found within a few feet of the rising Clark Fork River that flows next to the property.

Watson said she’s extremely disappointed about all the “infighting” among various agencies about who is responsible for cleaning up the land. She noted that the U.S. has clean water laws and the Montana Constitution guarantees every citizen a right to a healthy environment.

The Reserve Street volunteer group and has another cleanup scheduled for this Friday, May 13. For more information visit online at Facebook.com/MissoulaReserveSt/events/.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.