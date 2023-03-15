Montana and Missoula County officials, officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and owners of the former Smurfit-Stone cardboard plant will meet Thursday to discuss additional testing for the toxic site near Frenchtown.

The site along the Clark Fork River was home to a cardboard container factory 1957 to 2010. It has been vacant and unused since then. A 140-acre section of floodplain within the 3,200-acre property is home to an immense collection of toxic sludge in 55-gallon drums. Contaminated water was also impounded in ponds on site.

The site has been on the EPA's radar for years. It's drawn the ire of environmentalists since at least the 1970s. In 2020, the county pushed the EPA to focus its attention on the 140 acres of toxic sludge. Later that year, the state warned anglers not to consume fish caught in the Clark Fork from Missoula to Paradise, due to contaminants in fish tissue that likely came from Smurfit-Stone.

A feasibility study on remediation options was set to be released in December. But, at the request of the county and the Frenchtown Smurfit-Stone Citizens Advisory Group, the EPA agreed in November to conduct further sampling of the site. That could give the agency, and local governments and residents, a better idea of exactly how and where the site is contaminated. But it also will likely push a remediation report to late 2025, and any decision to 2028.

Thursday's meeting will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EPA office in Suite 3200 at the Federal Building in Helena, located at 10 West 15th St. Physical space is limited, and attendees must pass through security to enter the building. The meeting will also be available online via Microsoft Teams by clicking HERE. The meeting ID is 298 268 456 21. The passcode is pS4Myi.

"The goal of the meeting is to develop specific data-quality objectives to help guide a sampling plan addressing Missoula County’s request for additional sampling at Smurfit-Stone," said Dana Barnicoat, the community involvement coordinator for EPA Region 8's Montana Office. "The community and interested stakeholders can attend virtually to listen to the discussion. We're looking forward to working with our community partners and stakeholders, including tribes, moving forward."