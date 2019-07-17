Lake County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have agreed to leave a disputed roadway open while a right-of-way lawsuit proceeds.
The county and the tribes each maintain that they have jurisdiction over the rights-of-way in the Big Arm townsite on the west side of Flathead Lake. In spring 2018, Lake County granted Lori Lundeen permission to use these roads to access her 40-acre property, where she planned to develop the Wild Horse R.V. Resort.
But the tribes maintained that they had jurisdiction over the roadways. In May, tribal employees installed a gate across E Street, the road that Lundeen and her contractor were using to access the property.
Then, the tribes sued Lake County in federal court, aiming to establish their authority over Big Arm’s roads and alleys and bar Lundeen and the county from regulating or trespassing on Indian trust land. The county and the tribes sought preliminary injunctions to respectively grant or block access while the case proceeded.
But this week, the two sides informed the court that they had instead agreed to allow some use of the road while the case moves forward.
Their agreement states that the tribes must either remove the gate or leave it unlocked for the duration of the lawsuit. The Tribes also must ask the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs to rescind a trespass notice it issued.
Neither Lundeen or the county may take any steps to modify the parcel in question while the lawsuit proceeds, and except in an emergency, neither side may take any regulatory actions concerning the road, according to the agreement. Both sides retain the right to re-file their motions for injunctions.
Wednesday, Lundeen said the pact came too late for this construction season, and uncertainty prompted contractors to leave the project.
“I’ve got access as we move through litigation, but this season is completely shot,” she said.
However, tribal attorneys argued in an earlier brief that Lundeen knew of the Tribes' property claims yet chose to start construction where "legal access was uncertain."