State transportation officials are looking at a couple of options to keep the aging railroad bridge over the Blackfoot River stable should two hulking Interstate 90 bridge piers be removed downstream.
But neither eliminating one or parts of the piers or building a “check structure” between them and the Montana Rail Link bridge upstream sound appetizing to Missoula County commissioners.
“I guess offhand those seem like just completely unacceptable options,” Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said Monday during the commission’s monthly meeting with the Montana Department of Transportation.
Dwane Kailey, MDT’s chief engineer in Helena, laid out the situation via teleconference from his office in Helena, with three representatives from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s office on hand in the county administration office.
“One of the things that we are discussing is some sort of a grade-control structure that could limit the impact to the MRL structures and that would essentially be between the MRL structures,” Kailey said. “It’s got some pros to it, but it’s also got some cons to it.”
A committee of resource agencies from the federal and state levels is vetting it.
The alternative is not tantalizing to MDT: Spending $17 million to buttress the MRL bridge that opened in 1908. Railroad consultants that Kailey said are “very reputable” have placed that price tag on making sure additional stream velocity created when the piers are removed won’t take out the bridge.
MDT attorneys said if I-90 pier removal did impact the railroad structure, it’s “very likely that MDT would be on the hook for paying for that mitigation,” Kailey said.
Unlike the interstate bridges, the railroad span is braced by piers on either side of the river channel, not in the middle of it. Still, high water in a 100-year flow could create flows of 15 to 18 feet per second. MRL added riprap to the piers when the Milltown Dam was removed in 2008, but it’s good to just 6-8 feet per second, Kailey said.
“What their plan is ... essentially they’re driving piling down next to the piers and then capping it all together in a concrete cap,” Kailey said. “But the bigger issue that they’re facing with those higher velocities is what we call embankment scours. What that’s forcing them to do is add spans and widen their channel at their area as well, so they’re adding, I think three or five spans, to their bridge.”
The issue came up a few months ago as MDT began rebuilding the second I-90 bridge. The first, eastbound, bridge was replaced last year. One of the driving motivations for the new bridge was to clear the channel of the piers that hinder fish passage, make high-water floating dangerous and threaten the banks on either side of the river.
The transportation department put pier removal on hold when MRL consultants informed them of the mitigation price upstream.
“If river velocity is the ultimate problem, does it have to be addressed with those piers or could it be upstream, could it be in the downstream surrounding area?” asked Erik Nylund of Butte, regional director and natural resource liaison for Tester. “I mean, is there something more comprehensive that could be done with a lot more cost and maybe Army Corps or anybody else could do, rather than just focusing on the piers?”
He suggested also getting the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in on the fix. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency oversaw the massive cleanup of Milltown Dam, but has washed its hands of the bride pier question.
Kailey said when the Army Corps and EPA finished mitigating MDT bridges before the dam was removed, “we were very concerned with the long-term stability of their mitigation. They had numerous failures in the process, and based on our observations what they did was not long-term sustainable.”
He said MDT has asked the EPA to participate in the costs and replacement of the bridges.
“What EPA has consistently stood on is that they believe that their mitigation was wholly long-term stable and that they did not need to participate in any additional costs. So we have tried that avenue on several occasions, and we hit nothing but a brick wall,” Kailey said.
Nylund was joined at the meeting by Tester’s regional director, Deborah Frandsen of Missoula, and Amanda Casey, the U.S. senator’s field representative from Butte.
Commissioners and staff expanded on Nylund’s notion of a broader approach in a follow-up meeting with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in the hour prior to the swearing-in of new Commissioner Juanita Vero (see above story).
But not before Commissioner Josh Slotnick expressed dismay that the pier removal question has come to this point, more than a decade after the dam was removed.
“In my mind it seems like why didn’t we, the greater We, catch this years ago? It sounds like we didn’t consider it,” Slotnick said. “It just seems so ridiculous now that they (the piers) are there after all this work has been done to make this free-flowing system.”
Chet Crowser, the county’s director of Community and Planning Services, said he appreciated Kailey’s candid appraisal and the fact that Tester’s people were in the room to hear it.
“So far the fixes have all been within the context of what MDT can do with this existing project and how they might affect this concern,” Crowser said. “I think it was helpful today to invite a few more folks to think about other contacts they might have and how they might leverage some expertise or ideas that might help us out.”
While the transportation department’s focus is on the I-90 bridge project, “there’s a lot of other players that come in on the rest of that and have a history even, with the Superfund cleanup. A lot of those conversations go back decades.”
Strohmaier introduced the meeting with MDT as an opportunity to think “creatively of what path forward might look at here.”
“Speaking personally I think there is no scenario that I can envision that would be acceptable that would allow for the piers to remain in place,” he said. “Those things have got to be removed from the river one way or another, which certainly, I think, in the majority of minds of the general public was one of the main reasons for replacing the bridges in the first place.”