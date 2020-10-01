County works to 'level the playing field'

Missoula County may soon give preference to businesses owned by people of color, women or people with disabilities that the county chooses through a vendor selection process.
"This is an attempt to try to deal with some of the historical inequities that we have kind of based in the structures of our society that tend to be discriminatory," said Missoula County Auditor Dave Wall.
On Thursday, the Missoula County Board of County Commissioners expressed support for — and also heard some pushback against — the resolution that would give preference to businesses owned by people of color, women or people with disabilities who are registered with the Small Business Administration, or other organizations listed in the resolution.
"Hopefully there will be a day when we don't need to do anything like this, when we look across businesses and governments and see men, women and people of color and white people all spread out evenly but that's not where we're at right now," Commissioner Josh Slotnick said. "...We actually have to work to change it, and this is one step."
Commissioners held off on approving the resolution on Thursday after Deputy County Attorney Brian West suggested that they add "very specific and very supportive, objective data" that the preference will be a benefit to those groups.
"Any time we have a preference, especially one that's related to gender or race, we want to be on a very firm basis that the actual preference is narrowly tailored to specifically help those that is aimed at," West said.
The resolution states that for procurements that use a scoring method, where cost is only one of several criteria in choosing a vendor, "the preference will be an increase in their total score by 5%."
Support Local Journalism
Commissioners expressed support for the resolution, which will come before them again in the near future after Wall and County staff update language in the resolution, but it was not presented Thursday without opposition from a couple of people, including one member of the Missoula City Council.
"What this is doing is giving preferential treatment to people or businesses based solely on their gender or on the color of their skin," Councilor Sandra Vasecka said during public comment. "And I think that this is blatantly sexist and blatantly racist if you do this. You shouldn't have to put your race or your sex down when putting in a bid."
Vasecka said it's not possible to level the playing field and give some people a leg up at the same time. She said she has a female boss and noted that the majority of City Council members are females and said "We're doing just fine." She also quoted Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who, inspired by pioneer feminist activist Sarah Grimké, said: "I ask no favor for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks."
In response, Wall said that certain groups of people are starting behind the starting line and said the resolution aims to "get people up to the same to the position."
"I do understand when folks are in a position where they have often been in a favored position for a long time and then all of a sudden, there's a little bit more competition, it often feels like that that's discriminatory because they're no longer in as much of a favored position, so I definitely get that. But that is certainly not the intent of this," Wall said.
Wall told the Missoulian that the protests following the death of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide conversations about race and equity spurred him to think of ways that he could level the playing field. During the meeting, he also said that gender, race or ability are not the only factors the county will take into consideration during the bidding process.
"I think this would not be discriminatory against any particular group of people, but simply trying to level the playing field," Wall said.
A follow up meeting on the matter had not been set.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.