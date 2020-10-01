County works to 'level the playing field'

The resolution states that for procurements that use a scoring method, where cost is only one of several criteria in choosing a vendor, "the preference will be an increase in their total score by 5%."

Commissioners expressed support for the resolution, which will come before them again in the near future after Wall and County staff update language in the resolution, but it was not presented Thursday without opposition from a couple of people, including one member of the Missoula City Council.

"What this is doing is giving preferential treatment to people or businesses based solely on their gender or on the color of their skin," Councilor Sandra Vasecka said during public comment. "And I think that this is blatantly sexist and blatantly racist if you do this. You shouldn't have to put your race or your sex down when putting in a bid."

Vasecka said it's not possible to level the playing field and give some people a leg up at the same time. She said she has a female boss and noted that the majority of City Council members are females and said "We're doing just fine." She also quoted Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who, inspired by pioneer feminist activist Sarah Grimké, said: "I ask no favor for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks."