Court filings show Libby shooting victim asked for order of protection weeks prior to incident

A woman injured in a domestic violence shooting last month near Libby was denied an order of protection by a Flathead judge just weeks before the incident, according to court documents.

Garry Seaman, 63, is charged with three felonies in connection to the May 21 incident, which also left one man dead.

He pleaded not guilty to one count each of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence at an arraignment hearing on June 6 in Lincoln County District Court.

According to court documents, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on May 21 at the Alexander Creek Campground just north of Libby. They found a man dead of a gunshot wound to the torso along with a woman, a Kalispell resident, who had sustained multiple gunshot injuries.

Court documents state the woman and Seaman shared a long-term relationship prior to the incident. They had recently separated and the woman expressed her concern to law enforcement in Flathead County about Seaman threatening her safety.

Detectives learned she suspected Seaman was having her surveilled and tracked.

Court documents show on April 25, the woman filed a request for an order of protection in Flathead County. It was denied by Flathead County Justice of the Peace Paul Sullivan.

In her written statement explaining the request, the victim said she ended the two’s 15-year relationship “mostly due to verbal and mental abuse for years.”

She says Seaman was harassing her at both her home and workplace, demanding she not break up with him. She also mentioned the two worked together at his law office, Seaman Law Firm, and he terminated her employment when she didn’t take him back, her statement read.

Seaman also stalked and tracked her, she alleged. He followed her to homes she was looking to rent.

“He is a hot head and very angry, jealous person that I feel will go to any length to potentially cause harm to me and our son,” she wrote in her protection request. “He has 100s of guns and a ton of ammunition in his home, office and on him at all times. I do not feel safe anywhere near him at this time.”

The denial filing states that “the information submitted does not support the conclusion that you are in danger and that the circumstances require the court to act without notice to the other party.”

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said as of the end of last week, the woman was still at a local hospital but was stable and expected to survive her injuries.

Seaman’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Lincoln County District Court. He is still in custody.

