Court hears arguments in Colstrip lawsuit

“The day-to-day operations of NorthWestern do not include plans to close Colstrip,” he told Christensen, “so the proposal does not concern day-to-day operations.”

The judge pressed Tosdal on what his proposal would do if it was included, and shareholders adopted it. “I’m struggling with what it is you want the company to do based on the minimum requirements of this plan,” Christensen said. “Are you suggesting in your briefing (that NorthWestern) could simply say … ’We have determined that we cannot meet the goal articulated in the proposal.’”

“Absolutely not,” Tosdal replied. “What I am attempting to do here is a change in corporate philosophy with regards to this plant ... it is a philosophical change (from) the corporate approach to be dug in to coal-fired power generation ... to actually do something to get on the path to get out of coal-fired power generation in five years.”

“You’ve got a needle hole you’ve got to wind yourself through,” the judge told Tosdal. “If your proposal is too detailed in terms of what you’re asking for, you’re running afoul of all the legal principles that NorthWestern is raising in terms of meddling in (their) business.”