Court hears arguments in Colstrip lawsuit

An investor’s fight against the Colstrip Power Plant reached the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula on Thursday afternoon.
Tom Tosdal of Ovando has sued NorthWestern Energy to get a request for a Colstrip shutdown plan in front of shareholders. South Dakota-based NorthWestern has long rankled environmental activists, who say it hasn’t done enough to reduce carbon emissions, and is saddling ratepayers with debt and future cleanup costs related to Colstrip. About 30 spectators came to Judge Dana Christensen’s Missoula courtroom to watch oral arguments in the case Thursday.
“I’m concerned about climate change and about NorthWestern Energy’s failure to promote renewables,” said one of them, Dave Harmon, before the hearing, “so I’m here to support Tom.”
Last year, Tosdal took issue with NorthWestern’s 20-year energy plan, which predicts that the company’s carbon emissions in 2038 would be close to those in 2020, about 800 pounds per megawatt-hour. Much of that would come from Unit 4 of the Colstrip coal-fired power plant, which NorthWestern recently acquired a larger stake in even as other utilities exit.
This past September, Tosdal submitted a shareholder proposal requesting that the company make a plan "to cease coal fired generation of electricity from the Colstrip plant and replace that electricity with non-carbon emitting renewable energy and 21st century storage technologies ... no later than the year 2025, and to share that plan with the shareholders no later than the 2021 annual meeting." He sought to have a vote on the proposal at this year’s shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for April.
NorthWestern excluded the proposal from the materials sent to investors, and on Dec. 23, Tosdal sued to have it brought before the shareholders.
Earlier this month, NorthWestern moved for summary judgment. The firm pointed out that Securities and Exchange Commission rules allow a company to exclude a shareholder proposal if it concerns the firm’s “ordinary business operations,” and argued that Tosdal’s proposal “delves too deeply into the nitty gritty of Northwestern’s day to day work ... The Proposal requires micromanagement, and as such, the Court should exclude it.”
Tosdal, an attorney who is representing himself, and NorthWestern’s attorneys sparred Thursday afternoon over whether the proposal did, in fact, micromanage NorthWestern and interfere in its ordinary business operations.
“The day-to-day operations of NorthWestern do not include plans to close Colstrip,” he told Christensen, “so the proposal does not concern day-to-day operations.”
The judge pressed Tosdal on what his proposal would do if it was included, and shareholders adopted it. “I’m struggling with what it is you want the company to do based on the minimum requirements of this plan,” Christensen said. “Are you suggesting in your briefing (that NorthWestern) could simply say … ’We have determined that we cannot meet the goal articulated in the proposal.’”
“Absolutely not,” Tosdal replied. “What I am attempting to do here is a change in corporate philosophy with regards to this plant ... it is a philosophical change (from) the corporate approach to be dug in to coal-fired power generation ... to actually do something to get on the path to get out of coal-fired power generation in five years.”
“You’ve got a needle hole you’ve got to wind yourself through,” the judge told Tosdal. “If your proposal is too detailed in terms of what you’re asking for, you’re running afoul of all the legal principles that NorthWestern is raising in terms of meddling in (their) business.”
Under further questioning from Christensen, Tosdal clarified that he was seeking “a written commitment with some form of path to get there,” he said.
However, J. David Jackson, an attorney with Northwestern’s firm Dorsey, Dorsey & Whitney, LLP, suggested Tosdal was watering down his proposal on the fly to make it legally sound.
But the proposal to close down Colstrip, Jackson continued, is “prescriptive, it’s not just change your philosophy.” He predicted that Tosdal's proposal would weigh heavily on the company’s day-to-day operations if it became reality.
“NorthWestern is generating the electricity that it’s providing, and it needs to figure out how to do that,” he said. “If you close Colstrip without any sufficient advance of technology, it’s going to be dark here sometimes,” a remark that drew tuts of disapproval from the spectators.
He called Tosdal’s proposal “so complicated it goes beyond what shareholders can expect” in a meeting. He said NorthWestern’s shareholders were “not sophisticated in resource management ... They don’t have the capability of doing that.”
“Where does this leave me in determining whether or not this proposal interferes in the business practices of the company?” Christensen asked soon after.
“Here you take this proposal, ‘Close Colstrip, do it in five years’ ... and you apply that to the business of Colstrip,” Jackson said. “This proposal is going to be inserted into the very core of what this business is. It’s what these people do on a day to day basis.”
“To make a decision to close Colstrip in five years,” he predicted, “would take an enormous amount of work.”
Shareholders won’t have to wait long for a decision. “Obviously time is the enemy here as it relates to my ruling,” Christensen said at the end. Jackson said that, because of the time needed to incorporate the proposal into the materials mailed out to investors in time for the April 6 meeting, NorthWestern would need a decision by March 2.
“That’s ambitious,” Christensen said, “but I understand the urgency.”