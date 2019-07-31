A class-action lawsuit against the University of Montana over its agreement with Higher One to disburse student loan payments can proceed after a ruling from the Montana Supreme Court.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court mostly upheld the Missoula County District Court’s handling of a lawsuit that six current and former students filed against UM. That ruling allows the case to continue in Missoula.
“We’re happy because the case gets to proceed and the class (-action suit) gets to go forward,” said Nicole Siefert, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys.
Her clients — Daniel P. Knudsen, Rose E. Ayers, Eric Dennison, Lance French, Erik Farnham and Kaila Jacobson — sued UM in 2016 over its relationship with financial services company Higher One, Inc.
From 2010 to 2015, UM contracted with this firm to disburse student loan payments to students. Under the arrangement, Higher One either created accounts for students and gave them debit cards to withdraw their payments; disbursed the funds to a separate bank account; or mailed them checks. During the five-year contract period, the justices wrote, UM gave Higher One the personal information “of more than 38,000 students.”
In the last few years, the firm came under scrutiny around the country for “exorbitant” fees charged to students who use its cards.
In 2016, the six plaintiffs sued, alleging “that the University’s agreement with Higher One subjected them to excessive bank fees” — the company charged several of these, including 50 cents per debit card transaction — “and that the University disclosed personal information to Higher One without their consent.”
Missoula County District Court allowed the lawsuit to proceed in three classes, to be represented by the plaintiffs: past or present UM students who paid fees to Higher One; past or present students whose personal information was given to Higher One; and past or present students “whose personal information has been or may be transmitted to a third-party vendor or third-party contractor without prior written consent,” without any educational need.
The university appealed this step to the Montana Supreme Court, alleging that the District Court had not properly certified these classes. But through an analysis of the procedural rules governing class-action suits, the Supreme Court upheld the first two classes, finding that they met the appropriate criteria.
“For Class 1, the University’s liability, if any, for subjecting students to service fees for accessing their student loan refunds via the Higher One accounts will be the same for all students in the class,” wrote Justice Beth Baker for the majority.
“For Class 2, whether the information the University provided to Higher One is protected personal information and whether the University is liable for transmitting such protected personal information of its students to Higher One will be uniform for all members of that class. These questions are thus capable of class-wide resolution.”
The court did, however, vacate the certification for Class 3, the group of students whose information may be or may have been sent to a third party without their consent. The court found that plaintiffs “have failed to identify an ongoing — or threatened — policy or action of the University that pertains to Class 3 as a whole.”
That won’t sink the case, predicted Siefert, their attorney, who described that class as “kind of a catch-all,” and explained that “we were trying to prohibit the university from trying to do what they did” with Higher One again, she said. A time frame for the litigation’s next steps was not available.
Siefert said some of the students had previously received damages from a $15 million agreement that Higher One reached in 2013, to settle a previous, nationwide class-action lawsuit over its fees and marketing practices on college campuses.
In their brief filed with the Supreme Court, the university’s attorneys noted that Knudsen, a 2015 alum of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law, had previously sued the university over its Higher One agreement, but that the “lawsuit was abandoned by Knudsen after adverse rulings on some, but not all, of his claims.”
Neither Knudsen nor UM officials provided comment Wednesday.