Court: Montana 'bad actor' law applies to Idaho mining company

Montana’s “Bad Actor” law does apply to an Idaho-based mining company and its executives for the pollution problems they left at a closed gold mine near Malta, a state judge has ruled.
Former Gov. Judy Martz signed the bad actor law in 2001 after Pegasus Gold declared bankruptcy on its Zortman-Landusky, Beal Mountain and Basin Creek mines along the southern border of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. Those cyanide heap-leach operations have cost the state more than $50 million in cleanup efforts to water, vegetation and sacred sites of the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribes.
Phillips Baker was an executive of Pegasus Gold and now serves as chief executive of Hecla Mining Co., which is seeking permits for two copper-silver mines on the edge of the Cabinet Wilderness near Noxon.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality filed a bad actor lawsuit against Hecla and Baker in 2018 over the Pegasus damages. The Fort Belknap Indian Community and a traditional community of the Ktunaxa Nation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, along with the Clark Fork Coalition, Earthworks, Montana Environmental Information Center, Rock Creek Alliance and Montana Conservation Voters all intervened on the side of DEQ against Hecla and Baker.
The bad actor law requires mining companies and their executives to complete past cleanup operations or reimburse the state for cleanup costs before they can get permits for new mines.
Baker claimed the bad actor law didn’t apply to him because he didn’t have “sufficient contacts with Montana,” other than his former management position with Pegasus Gold. But Montana District Judge Mike Menahan ruled Baker’s current participation in Hecla’s Montanore and Rock Creek mining projects gives the court jurisdiction over him.
“Baker has purposefully availed himself of the privilege of mining in Montana, and in doing so has accepted the jurisdiction of Montana courts with respect to that mining activity,” Menahan wrote. “The court recognizes that Baker cannot be subject to Montana jurisdiction purely on the basis of his role as a Hecla employee. Rather, it is Baker’s individual rule in directing and promoting the Montana mining projects that confers jurisdiction over Baker.”
Fort Belknap Indian Community President Andrew Werk Jr. hailed the ruling.
“This is great news and our hope is that the court will hold companies like Hecla and CEO Phillips Baker accountable for their past actions causing significant contamination to drinking water sources, ceremonial sites, and powwow grounds on the Fort Belknap reservation,” Werk wrote in an email. “We are faced with continual water quality monitoring with this perpetual nightmare caused by these bad actors.”
DEQ spokeswoman Moira Davin said the agency was still reviewing the decision and did not have further comment on Friday.