Court rules in favor of Lee Enterprises in Alden Global Capital case

The Delaware Chancery Court has upheld a recent decision by Lee Enterprises’ Board of Directors to reject a director nomination notice that was submitted by New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

The vice chancellor noted in the Tuesday decision that, among other things, Lee’s Board of Directors “acted reasonably in enforcing a validly adopted bylaw with a legitimate corporate purpose” and that Alden “could easily have met the bylaw’s record holder and — by extension — form requirements had it not delayed” in preparing its nomination notice.

According to a statement from Lee officials, the ruling means Alden’s director nominations will be disregarded, and no proxies or votes in favor of its purported nominees will be recognized or tabulated at Lee’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 10.

“We are pleased that the Delaware Court of Chancery has affirmed the importance of orderly annual shareholder meetings and confirmed the decision by the Lee Board of Directors to reject as invalid the notice of nominations delivered by Alden," Lee's Board of Directors said in a prepared statement.

Lee, which owns dozens of newspapers across the U.S., including several in Montana, has nominated three directors for re-election: Lee’s former chief executive officer Mary E. Junck, Herbert W. Moloney III and current chief executive officer Kevin D. Mowbray.

Alden had proposed two directors to replace Junck and Moloney, but Lee maintained Alden didn’t properly nominate the board members. Alden sued in the Delaware Court as a result.

Alden released a statement after the court’s ruling, urging shareholders to block the reelection of the two board members it had hoped to replace. Alden said it plans on launching a campaign that will focus on forcing their resignation.

"Our 'Vote No' campaign will act as a referendum on this entrenched duo's many failures and will act as a platform for stockholders to send a clear message that the corporate governance at Lee must be rectified,” Alden’s statement read.

Lee Enterprises, which has described Alden as a “vulture hedge fund,'' publishes the Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent Record, The Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic in Montana.

Lee is the third-largest owner of newspapers in the United States. Alden Global Capital is a privately held New York City-based investment firm founded in 2007. Through acquisitions, it is now the second-largest owner of newspapers, behind Gannett.

Lee's board previously rejected a takeover bid from Alden, saying it wasn't in the best interest of the company. Alden is widely known in the newspaper industry for cost-cutting beyond industry norms.

