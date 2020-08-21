COVID-19 case rate in Missoula County ‘relatively stable’ but ‘fragile’

Local health officials working with University of Montana epidemiologists said this week that data shows the overall status of COVID-19 in Missoula County is relatively stable — but cautioned it is still important to take steps to mitigate the spread of the disease.
"We saw signs that improvements are possible through policy and behavior change, but also that in the absence of a vaccine and treatment, the gains and stability that we see are fragile," said Erin Semmens, of UM's School of Public Health and Community Services.
"We do not need to look beyond our own state to know that that is the case," Semmens, an associate professor of epidemiology, said at a Wednesday news conference.
Semmens and others with UM and the Missoula City-County Health Department who presented data on Wednesday are on the epidemiology situation unit for the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID Response Team, which tracks COVID-19 trends in Missoula County and across the state.
As of Thursday, Missoula County reported 51 active COVID-19 cases with just over 200 close contacts, bringing the county to a cumulative total of 393 positive cases. The state of Montana is reporting 1,549 active cases with 101 active hospitalizations across the state, with a state total of 6,072 cumulative COVID-19 cases.
Semmens and others reviewed a number of graphs and data that show relative stability in the number of cases since the local mask order was implemented July 9, and Gov. Steve Bulllock's statewide order went into effect July 15.
The graphs can be found on the health department's page on Missoula County's website, missoulacounty.us.
Semmens said that research strongly supports the ability of widespread mask use to reduce infections, but also noted that it’s unknown what the graph would look like in the absence of the mask order.
Semmens explained that the graph showing the number of cases by date in Missoula County displays cases from the date of symptom onset, which Semmens said gives a better picture of COVID cases because test results come in at various times. The downside of that, Semmens said, is the graph can’t display an up-to-date assessment of current COVID-19 case counts.
“That's why we see on the graph, we've included a gray shaded box and people with symptom onset date of Aug. 15, for example, may or may not have shown up as a case yet," she said.
Kristie Scheel, of the Missoula City-County Health Department, noted that Missoula County saw a daily increase in new positive cases beginning in mid-June that rose steadily until they peaked in late July. Case counts dipped slightly in early August and have remained relatively static since, she said.
Scheel said that adjusting case counts per 100,000 people allows Missoula County to see how it compares to other communities, regardless of their size.
“It also allows us to utilize some of the guidance on metrics issued by CDC and the WHO when we are looking at things like opening schools or issuing new control measures,” Scheel said, referencing the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
About four weeks ago, Scheel said Missoula County reported an average of around four new cases per 100,000 people. On Aug. 2, the county's new case incidence peaked at 8.5, and has since hovered around 6. That compares to a statewide average of 585 cases per 100,000 people and nationwide figure of 1,694 cases per 100,000 people, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Scheel said the seven-day moving average, which calculates the average of the current day, along with the previous six days, is a good indicator of new case data.
"Focusing on how this data plays out weekly not daily helps eliminate those peaks and valleys and offers a more accurate picture of the situation," she said.
