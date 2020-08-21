COVID-19 case rate in Missoula County ‘relatively stable’ but ‘fragile’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local health officials working with University of Montana epidemiologists said this week that data shows the overall status of COVID-19 in Missoula County is relatively stable — but cautioned it is still important to take steps to mitigate the spread of the disease.

"We saw signs that improvements are possible through policy and behavior change, but also that in the absence of a vaccine and treatment, the gains and stability that we see are fragile," said Erin Semmens, of UM's School of Public Health and Community Services.

"We do not need to look beyond our own state to know that that is the case," Semmens, an associate professor of epidemiology, said at a Wednesday news conference.

Semmens and others with UM and the Missoula City-County Health Department who presented data on Wednesday are on the epidemiology situation unit for the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID Response Team, which tracks COVID-19 trends in Missoula County and across the state.

As of Thursday, Missoula County reported 51 active COVID-19 cases with just over 200 close contacts, bringing the county to a cumulative total of 393 positive cases. The state of Montana is reporting 1,549 active cases with 101 active hospitalizations across the state, with a state total of 6,072 cumulative COVID-19 cases.