COVID-19 rates stable but 'fragile' as Missoula schools reopen

Despite the stable case counts, some parents are choosing to keep their kids at home.

Annabelle Winne, a parent of two children in the district, said her kids are going to be opting for the Online Academy, to protect the health of her family and that of the community.

"My family is able to do that but not all parents can do that," said Winne.

Winne is a social worker who is able to work remotely, but she said she's worried for the health of other families who don't have flexible work schedules, or who have children with disabilities who need in-school services. She said homeschooling would be an option for her family, but she decided to stick with the Online Academy partly to continue supporting the public school system.

"I'm keeping my kid enrolled in school and I'm also keeping our federal funding dollars for public schools," Winne said. "I want to support public schools and I want to support teachers."

Andreah Weitz, the mother of a Sentinel High School student, said she is also opting to use the Online Academy.