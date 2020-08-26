COVID-19 rates stable but 'fragile' as Missoula schools reopen

Missoula is in a stable but "fragile" position as the city's schools reopen this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellen Leahy, director and health officer of the Missoula City-County Health Department, said Tuesday.
"Missoula is in a relatively low and stable position for opening schools," Leahy said. "In the same breath, that is a fragile state."
This week, Missoula County Public Schools will open doors for students who did not opt for the district's entirely remote Online Academy, beginning with kindergartners, sixth-graders and ninth-graders returning to school on Wednesday. The district is implementing a hybrid model that combines online and in-person instruction with staggered schedules to limit interaction among students.
"The community and the school are so inextricably linked when you're looking at communicable disease so it's very important that when you go to reopen school, you push the transmission numbers and rates down as hard as you possibly can because that is a starting point for schools," Leahy said.
"The fact that we are currently in this position is because of what everyone is doing to hold us there," Leahy said.
Despite the stable case counts, some parents are choosing to keep their kids at home.
Annabelle Winne, a parent of two children in the district, said her kids are going to be opting for the Online Academy, to protect the health of her family and that of the community.
"My family is able to do that but not all parents can do that," said Winne.
Winne is a social worker who is able to work remotely, but she said she's worried for the health of other families who don't have flexible work schedules, or who have children with disabilities who need in-school services. She said homeschooling would be an option for her family, but she decided to stick with the Online Academy partly to continue supporting the public school system.
"I'm keeping my kid enrolled in school and I'm also keeping our federal funding dollars for public schools," Winne said. "I want to support public schools and I want to support teachers."
Andreah Weitz, the mother of a Sentinel High School student, said she is also opting to use the Online Academy.
"My feeling is that in two weeks, max, everyone's going to be distance learning anyway because there's going to be an outbreak of COVID," Weitz said. "I think that we're already on top of the ball by just already choosing that instead of having to switch anyway."
The district is working with the Missoula City-County Health Department and Leahy to track data and keep a close eye on case numbers as schools reopen. Leahy noted that upticks in cases due to schools reopening wouldn't appear immediately because the virus can have up to a 14-day incubation period.
Leahy said the county is considering an array of data for reopening schools, including testing capacity, cases per 100,000 people and transmission rates, among other things.
When considering active cases per 100,000 population over a 14-day average, Missoula County was at 27 active cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, which Leahy said is better than many similarly sized counties in the state. Leahy also said Missoula County's transmission rate remains below the number 1, which means the spreading of the virus is slowing and trending down from when it peaked at about 1.5 in mid-July and towards the end of July.
"Anything above 1 means that it's growing, and the higher that number is, the faster it's spreading," Leahy said.
Additionally, Leahy said Missoula County's testing capacity is "in a good position."
"We continue to test a larger proportion of our population and we have a test positivity rate for the last week that is 3%," Leahy said. "That's a good number, which means 97% of the tests came back negative."
Regardless of the slight downward trends appearing in some of the data for cases in Missoula County, Emily Withnall, another MCPS parent, said she thinks numbers should be lower for kids to go back to class. Withnall cited the precautionary principle, "which is basically that you do what's going to cause the least amount of harm, even if it seems overly reactive."
"I am deeply concerned about the schools opening on schedule and in hybrid model, especially given where the cases are at," Withnall said.
Withnall is opting for the Online Academy for her middle schooler, while her high schooler attending Willard will go back to in-person classes. Withnall said she feels more comfortable with the classes at Willard because it's a smaller school, and the classes will be split in half.
She said she understands that reopening schools is not an easy decision for the district, but said she worries about larger schools and staff.
"I'm really concerned about the teachers and especially after hearing their emotional pleas during that board meeting, asking the board to not open," Withnall said. "They're putting their health at risk in a pretty huge way and not being paid a lot to do it so I'm deeply concerned and I'm anticipating that the schools are going to close before too long."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.