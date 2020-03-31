COVID-19 spurs Montana University System hiring freeze

In an email to campus leaders on March 18, Deputy Commissioner of Human Resources Kevin McRae said the hiring moratorium was effective across the entire system until further notice, without exception to funding sources, such as external grants, though that has since been rolled back according to University of Montana officials, and exceptions can be made through McRae’s office on a case-by-case basis.

Ogden said factors OCHE would weigh when considering exceptions were the funding source of the position, its necessity based on student demand, and whether it was critical to the university mission.

The University of Montana is in the midst of four searches for deans, including the College of Humanities and Sciences, the College of Business, the College of Arts and Media, and the College of Forestry and Conservation. Deans oversee the professors and operations of each of UM’s colleges.