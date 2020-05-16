COVID closures threaten a 'staggering' backlog in court cases

There's a push-and-pull going on at the Missoula County Courthouse, where justice — jury trials, in particular — has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In recent weeks, Missoula agencies have been working on a plan to determine how to safely reopen the courts in the age of COVID-19. State court officials say the backlog of jury trials statewide will be "staggering." But to address the logjam, the courts must get back to holding in-person jury trials, where 100 people or more can be called into the courthouse, without tipping the population back into another outbreak.
District Court Judge Shane Vannatta said he can see, in a quantifiable way, how the caseload is starting to pile up.
"I have had to vacate 40 jury trials scheduled for March, April and May," Vannatta said in a phone interview this week. "I suspect we won’t be ready to resume jury trials until July."
A few factors played into that stack of jury trials for Vannatta's docket. He took on a number of cases that would have been set on Judge Jason Marks' calendar if he had not come to the bench from the prosecutor's office. But Vannatta's judgeship was created by the 2017 Montana Legislature because the courts in Missoula and Mineral counties, which make up the Fourth Judicial District, were already feeling squeezed by their caseloads. They needed more than two judges to be statistically flush, but the state afforded Missoula's judicial district just one new judge.
In mid-March, Gov. Steve Bullock's directives imposing social distancing guidelines made jury trials impossible, while Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath continued to issue guidance to the lower courts on how to keep the judicial branch in motion. Now, as the pandemic appears to be on its down slope, court officials at every level are looking at a bottleneck of cases on a docket that was already dammed up.
"The backlog is going to be staggering, and it's going to be especially profound for rural districts," said Beth McLaughlin, of the state court administrator's office, of jury trials. "Where there's one judge in four counties, it's going to be just as staggering because it's just one person doing all those trials."
McLaughlin's office tracks caseloads across the state. She's waiting until the end of the quarter, which comes in June, to see if case filings slowed down due to the coronavirus taking front stage for many peoples' lives. But if case filings haven't declined?
"It will be years before we’re caught up," McLaughlin said. "There's no doubt."
In Missoula County, Vannatta has been part of the working group to address the concerns that prevent a safe return to in-person functions at the courthouse. Indeed, court calendars have chugged along thanks to the virtual arenas allowed by Zoom and conference calls, while electronic case filings were a part of the judicial infrastructure before the pandemic. But Vannatta's concerns are in the trials, which need to resolve old cases so those jailed ahead of trial can finally get their day in court.
"How do you take witness testimony that protects, or prevents exposure, but allows the jury to adequately assess the credibility of a witness?" Vannatta asked. “If they have a mask on, that is problematic. If they don't have a mask on, now you are increasing exposure."
Solutions to the trial problem presented so far include conducting jury selection in two different courtrooms, so as to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizer need to be available to the public who come to serve on the jury or come to watch the public proceedings. Bringing trials back into the courthouse likewise affects the rest of the county departments housed there.
"The courthouse has our most public facing departments, really," said Missoula County's Chief Operating Officer Chris Lounsbury. "The biggest concern is that traffic flow. Think about the courthouse pre-COVID-19, it wasn’t unusual to have 15 to 20 people waiting at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. There are literally hundreds of people every day throughout the courthouse."
Action is happening as the conversation about how to address the courthouse concerns continue. In recent weeks, risk management staff have been measuring the building for possible problems, while protective glass is being installed where clerks interact with the public. Clerk of District Court Shirley Faust said her office has waived the cost of electronic filing to help facilitate proceedings as much as they can, but certain tasks, like issuing marriage licenses, require in-person functions. The courts are still taking cues from the local health department and from the Montana Supreme Court, where McGrath late last month issued a new directive for courts to resume safely, but stating judges "must plan locally for returning to necessary jury trials."
Court staff, attorneys, judges and defendants include a high risk population, older professionals who are anchored to that courthouse and vulnerable to exposure, so making sure new processes are vetted and approved has to be done now.
"We just had to rethink how we were doing business and realize that everything, every service we provide can be provided just in a different method," Faust said.
Maybe, Faust said, the pandemic's upside will be a societal wake-up call to better practices. Beyond COVID-19, the new barriers will stay in place permanently, and can protect staff during the regular flu and cold season.
"I just think it's good for us to be mindful of that going forward," she said.
Lounsbury said that, for now, the goal is to allow limited public access in early June. The doors on the west and south sides of the building will remain closed, as the north- and east-facing doors have direct access to accommodations set out by Americans with Disabilities Act. As time progresses, there is a pull-cord for county officials to use in case the feared second wave of COVID-19 does materialize. In the same way that Missoula County offices closed in phases, they are reopening in phases, Lounsbury said, making it a steady, tip-toe walk back to normalcy.
"We’re very much viewing this opening in reverse order," Lounsbury said. "As we work with the health department, we’ll use their orders as that guideline and step back, if we have to, in that slow deliberate fashion.
"It's a very fluid, dynamic situation for all of us," he added. "None of us have been here before."
