COVID closures threaten a 'staggering' backlog in court cases

"How do you take witness testimony that protects, or prevents exposure, but allows the jury to adequately assess the credibility of a witness?" Vannatta asked. “If they have a mask on, that is problematic. If they don't have a mask on, now you are increasing exposure."

Solutions to the trial problem presented so far include conducting jury selection in two different courtrooms, so as to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizer need to be available to the public who come to serve on the jury or come to watch the public proceedings. Bringing trials back into the courthouse likewise affects the rest of the county departments housed there.

"The courthouse has our most public facing departments, really," said Missoula County's Chief Operating Officer Chris Lounsbury. "The biggest concern is that traffic flow. Think about the courthouse pre-COVID-19, it wasn’t unusual to have 15 to 20 people waiting at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. There are literally hundreds of people every day throughout the courthouse."