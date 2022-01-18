COVID continues to spike in Missoula County, with more than 2,000 active cases

Missoula County added 169 new COVID cases on Tuesday and there are currently 2,085 active.

The county continues to see a major spike — there were only 134 active cases on Dec. 17. There are 44 people hospitalized in Missoula due to COVID, 24 of whom are county residents. There have been 192 COVID deaths in Missoula County.

The seven-day test positivity rate is 29.87%, meaning nearly one-third of all people who seek a COVID test in the area are testing positive. The county is averaging 146 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

The University of Montana reported six new cases on Tuesday, with 116 considered active. The 20 to 29 age range continues to lead in total cases, with 27.11% of the county's active total.

That age range is also one of the county's least vaccinated, with 52% in the county fully vaccinated. Just 25.6% of those aged 5 to 11 are considered fully vaccinated.

There have been over 67 million COVID cases and 852,000 deaths in the United States. Worldwide, there have been 331 million positive cases identified and 5.55 million deaths due to COVID.

The omicron variant is behind the spike in cases both in Missoula County and the wider U.S., health officials say.

Vaccinations continue slowly, with the city-county health department reporting 71.88% of the area's eligible population has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Overall, 62.7% of the county's total population is fully vaccinated.

About 35,310 people have received their booster dose in the county. The unvaccinated make up 27.25% of Missoula County's population, according to health department data.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian.

