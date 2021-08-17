COVID outbreaks at Missoula elder-care facilities prompt health department action

Dee Strauss, executive director of The Village Health and Rehabilitation, said the facility received a health officer’s order on Aug. 3. (Strauss is married to Missoulian publisher Jim Strauss.)

“We had one staff person who traveled out of the country and got COVID,” she said. “This resulted in the Aug. 3 health orders. We continue to screen all staff per CDC and health department guidelines and instruct staff to stay home if they are sick. We are testing all staff and residents per (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) guidelines. Staff are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while at work.”

Ty Harding, the owner of the Beehive Homes franchise in Missoula, said they have experienced COVID cases at two of their five licensed assisted living settings in Missoula.

“All of the residents that tested positive had the vaccine and were asymptomatic,” Harding said. “Unfortunately, there was some confusion regarding whether to quarantine just the settings that had cases or all of the other settings. In the end, we have complied with all the health department's wishes and we are awaiting our last week of testing, with no positive cases to this point.”

Harding said he is not aware of any staff or residents who have had to be hospitalized due to COVID in the last 90 days.