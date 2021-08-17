COVID outbreaks at Missoula elder-care facilities prompt health department action

The Missoula City-County Health Department has issued health orders regarding COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 different long-term care facilities in the last 90 days, according to records obtained by the Missoulian.
An outbreak in a facility is defined as any staff member or resident who tests positive, according to Brian Chaszar, the director of the health department's infectious disease branch.
“If the positive case is a staff member, it is considered an outbreak if they worked while infectious two days before symptom onset through end of isolation,” he said in an email to the Missoulian.
“A single positive case is enough to consider a facility in an outbreak," he added. "However, scrutiny will be given to new cases at facilities where there was not previously an outbreak.”
The facilities that have received orders over the last three months are The Auberge, Village Health and Rehab, FlorHaven, Village Senior Residence, Riverside Health and Rehab, Hillside Health and Rehab, Beehive Homes, The Springs, Missoula Health and Rehab, and Rosetta Homes.
The Missoulian was alerted to the outbreak status of Beehive Homes and The Village Health and Rehab by family members who were concerned but who didn’t want to disclose their names publicly.
The health department is not able to disclose the number of positive cases for any facility "without the risk of violating HIPAA or the Montana Government Healthcare Information Act," Chaszar said.
Under a health officer’s order, all staff and residents must be tested every seven days until the facility goes 14 days without a new positive. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services provides test kits and analysis. All visitors have to be screened for COVID symptoms and will be excluded from visits if symptoms are present. Signage must be posted at visitor entrances to inform visitors of the outbreak status at the facility.
Communal dining and group activities are canceled until the outbreak is deemed over and residents and staff are screened for symptoms three times a day. All residents and staff must wear face masks. An outbreak is deemed over after a facility has completed two rounds of negative testing for all residents and staff separated by seven days.
Only about 57% of health care personnel working in long-term care facilities in Montana had been vaccinated as of Aug. 10, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
At The Village Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula, 97% of residents have been vaccinated but only 54% of staff.
A billed signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte in May prohibits private businesses from requiring employees to get vaccinated. Montana is the only state in the country with such legislation, according to the Lee Montana News Bureau. The bill was opposed by hospitals and health care professionals as it made its way through the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year.
Dee Strauss, executive director of The Village Health and Rehabilitation, said the facility received a health officer’s order on Aug. 3. (Strauss is married to Missoulian publisher Jim Strauss.)
“We had one staff person who traveled out of the country and got COVID,” she said. “This resulted in the Aug. 3 health orders. We continue to screen all staff per CDC and health department guidelines and instruct staff to stay home if they are sick. We are testing all staff and residents per (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) guidelines. Staff are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while at work.”
Ty Harding, the owner of the Beehive Homes franchise in Missoula, said they have experienced COVID cases at two of their five licensed assisted living settings in Missoula.
“All of the residents that tested positive had the vaccine and were asymptomatic,” Harding said. “Unfortunately, there was some confusion regarding whether to quarantine just the settings that had cases or all of the other settings. In the end, we have complied with all the health department's wishes and we are awaiting our last week of testing, with no positive cases to this point.”
Harding said he is not aware of any staff or residents who have had to be hospitalized due to COVID in the last 90 days.
“As for our protocol going forward, we will continue to be vigilant with preventative training and we will continue to follow the CDC’s and the local health department's recommendations,” he said.
The health department reported 63 new COVID cases in Missoula County on Tuesday, with 17 people hospitalized with the virus.
The Missoula Senior Center closed for two days on Aug. 10-11 because of a positive test result for a staff member, according to manager Kellie Hatten.
"We followed our protocols due to our vulnerable population and for the safety of our volunteers and staff," she said. "The Senior Center is still not fully open to the public, but we are open to members for certain activities."