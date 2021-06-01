Covid relief money fixes Fort Peck sewage lagoon

In 1967, Frazer invested in a central sewage system, which took all the gray and black wastewater produced from the buildings in town. The pipes all led to a 4-acre, open-air lagoon made out of clay and rock 500 feet away from the school and some houses.

Tom Daugherty, a licensed lagoon operator and adjunct professor at Gonzaga University, said lagoons have long been the preferred way to treat waste for small, spread out communities.

“They are low-cost and high-lifetime,” Daugherty said.

But they do wear out. Many built in the ‘60s run on basic clay liners, which he said break down over time. The lagoon’s holding space was supposed to fill up by 2020. However, the tribes realized something was wrong as early as 1994. Sewage was leaking through the clay lining.

“The only reason the current lagoon still functions is because it leaks,” said Ryan Kopp, head engineer on the project.

For at least 20 years, the water has leaked over 48 gallons per person per day, adding up to over 7 million gallons per year. Kopp attributed it to a weakening of the clay liner.