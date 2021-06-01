Covid relief money fixes Fort Peck sewage lagoon

FRAZER — Angie Toce-Blount inherited the Beer Mug bar from her mom in 1997, when it was being rebuilt. Now, more than 20 years since the reconstruction, it is still one of the newest buildings in town.
Frazer has shrunk from 500 to 360 residents in that time. It has one public school, an elders’ food hall, a convenience store and the Beer Mug. A construction moratorium due to a leaking sewer lagoon has blocked any additional development.
The Hi-Line community is one of the smallest on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, home to the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes. It sits just out of sight of the meandering Missouri River. When the sun touches and heats the stagnant surface of the sewage, a foul smell permeates Frazer, carried by the whipping plains winds.
But the lagoon’s legacy, harming both the environment and the town, stayed in the back of residents' minds.
"We need help," Toce-Blount said. "We need outlets. We need rehab (clinics). We need a lot of things. But if we wait for our tribe or somebody else to do it, we're going to be waiting for another 20 years."
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and a strange hope. With $4 million in funds from the federal CARES Act, Frazer can fix the root of its problem: The leaking, undersized wastewater lagoon.
Forgotten town
Sasha Fourstar enlisted in the U.S. Army in the 1990s, serving eight years. But she always knew she would return to her hometown of Frazer. Now, Fourstar works as a full-time mechanic for a farm a mile south of town, while also stepping up as Frazer’s mayor, even though she’s never been happy with the job.
“Our local elders thought it'd be a good idea to put me in a mayor position, even though I hate politics,” Fourstar said. “But when an elder asks you to do something, you do it.”
Mayor Fourstar reactivated the community council 10 years ago, though it has taken occasional short absences. There are three other voting members alongside Fourstar, including Toce-Blount, who is vice chair.
The council planned out community spaces — though none of them can be built yet. Without new buildings, Fourstar said her community is struggling.
“It’s a town that’s (been) forgotten; our population is dying,” Fourstar said. “We have to drive 30 minutes either way to get anything.”
To compound it all, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Fort Peck Reservation hard. Data compiled from Johns Hopkins University said the virus killed more than 40 and infected at least 900 of the tribe’s 11,700 members.
Toce-Blount estimated over 80% of Frazer’s 360 people have been infected. Two residents died.
“A lot of these Native American families live pretty close-knit,” Fourstar said. “So once somebody gets COVID, they just kind of spread like wildfire. Wildfire through the families.”
Fort Peck’s tribal government made efforts to contain the virus, from giving students online classes to providing all members buffalo meat from the tribes' ranch. The most critical support for Frazer, however, was providing someplace for at-risk people to isolate, which has been all but impossible.
“We were looking to build a quarantine center for Frazer," Fort Peck Tribal Council Member Kaci Wallette said.
"(COVID-19) was really bad, where we needed to quarantine people in multi-generational homes. And you can't even hook into the lagoon anymore because it's in such bad shape.”
In the first two weeks of the national emergency, the council received a massive boost in emergency funds. Congress passed the CARES Act on March 27, 2020, a $2.2 trillion bill to stimulate the economy. Roughly $10 billion was allocated to tribes. Fort Peck received $29 million from the federal government.
Aside from the majority of funding sent in the form of stimulus payments to tribal members, Fort Peck’s largest purchase was the $4.1 million project to fix and expand the lagoon in Frazer.
Leaking lagoon
In 1967, Frazer invested in a central sewage system, which took all the gray and black wastewater produced from the buildings in town. The pipes all led to a 4-acre, open-air lagoon made out of clay and rock 500 feet away from the school and some houses.
Tom Daugherty, a licensed lagoon operator and adjunct professor at Gonzaga University, said lagoons have long been the preferred way to treat waste for small, spread out communities.
“They are low-cost and high-lifetime,” Daugherty said.
But they do wear out. Many built in the ‘60s run on basic clay liners, which he said break down over time. The lagoon’s holding space was supposed to fill up by 2020. However, the tribes realized something was wrong as early as 1994. Sewage was leaking through the clay lining.
“The only reason the current lagoon still functions is because it leaks,” said Ryan Kopp, head engineer on the project.
For at least 20 years, the water has leaked over 48 gallons per person per day, adding up to over 7 million gallons per year. Kopp attributed it to a weakening of the clay liner.
The lagoon is also too small to continue to add water flow from new pipes, which is why the tribes stopped all new construction that would require piping into the lagoon. A 2003 building moratorium halted virtually all construction in Frazer, except for a couple houses with individual septic systems.
Yet, with a new lagoon, there is hope. Kopp said the new lagoon will be five times larger than the current one and have a synthetic liner, which is much more reliable than its clay counterpart. In March 2021, Interstate Engineering had already dug 6 feet down across 5 acres south of the lagoon.
“They won’t have to redo their lagoon ever again,” Wallette said. “And the CARES Act has an infrastructure clause. I know other reservations have used the money to redo their roads, or water or water pipes.”
Fort Peck also invested $1 million in a new wellness center in Poplar. Wallette said the tribe has been prioritizing basic infrastructure, as well as community infrastructure, like rehab centers, playgrounds and gyms.
With another stimulus package passed in March, another $31 billion is on its way to tribal governments. In Frazer, Kopp said the next infrastructure project will be installing potable water systems.
“We plan to do more after this lagoon is finished this spring,” Wallette said. “Then we're going to give Frazer a new quarantine or community center facility. First building in 20 years.”