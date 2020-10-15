COVID spikes at Missoula living facilities

With at least 60 confirmed cases in multiple retirement, long-term care and assisted living facilities in Missoula County, the Missoula City-County Health Officer has issued an official order increasing COVID-19 prevention measures in those places.
“Numerous congregate care and residential facilities serve residents and patients of advanced age in Missoula County,” Health Officer Ellen Leahy said in a statement. “With more than 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently associated with residents, patients, and staff at facilities like these, additional required prevention measures are now needed to better protect individual and public health.”
In a press release, the county said the new order bans visitors from going inside facilities. Also, residents and patients must wear cloth face coverings and staff will wear even more protective equipment when in these facilities. The order also limits communal dining and group activities and expands the criteria for testing and quarantine and isolation.
According to Mary Parrish, the county's public information officer for its COVID-19 response, Missoula County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 14.
There are currently 474 active cases with more than 1,280 close contacts. Seventy-one of the currently active cases are associated with University of Montana staff, faculty, and students. To date, there have been 1,503 total cases, with 1,024 recoveries and five deaths in the county.
"Nineteen individuals are hospitalized in Missoula County facilities with COVID-related complications today," Parrish said in an email. "Twelve of the 19 hospitalized individuals are county residents. The increasing number of cases, along with increased hospitalizations, indicates that we continue seeing extra pressure on the overall capacity of our healthcare infrastructure."
Parrish also said older adults from the ages of 75-84 are a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sciences "COVID priority population."
"Adults in this age range have a higher risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19, as well as a higher risk of death due to COVID-19, compared to younger adults ages 18-29," Parrish's email noted.
