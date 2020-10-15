COVID spikes at Missoula living facilities

With at least 60 confirmed cases in multiple retirement, long-term care and assisted living facilities in Missoula County, the Missoula City-County Health Officer has issued an official order increasing COVID-19 prevention measures in those places.

“Numerous congregate care and residential facilities serve residents and patients of advanced age in Missoula County,” Health Officer Ellen Leahy said in a statement. “With more than 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently associated with residents, patients, and staff at facilities like these, additional required prevention measures are now needed to better protect individual and public health.”

In a press release, the county said the new order bans visitors from going inside facilities. Also, residents and patients must wear cloth face coverings and staff will wear even more protective equipment when in these facilities. The order also limits communal dining and group activities and expands the criteria for testing and quarantine and isolation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Mary Parrish, the county's public information officer for its COVID-19 response, Missoula County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 14.