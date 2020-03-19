COVID testing sites steady, hospitals ask for donations

Susan Sularz woke up Thursday with what she hoped was just the crud.
She had a cough and a sore throat, but no fever — the three major symptoms of the fast-moving COVID-19 caused by a new coronavirus that has touched off a global pandemic.
Identifying two of the three symptoms, Sularz, a nurse in the intensive care unit at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, contacted her employer, who told her to stay home and get better, she said. But by noon, her temperature started creeping up.
Health care providers in Missoula have set up the process this way: anyone with symptoms should call their health care provider or local health department for further directions. That route took Sularz to the drive-up testing site at Grant Creek Family Medicine, one of two COVID-19 testing sites in Missoula. Sularz had been registered and tested in her car, and was awaiting the results when she spoke with the Missoulian on Thursday afternoon as a patient, not in any capacity on behalf of the hospital.
Missoula's two COVID-19 testing sites appeared to have no lines or wait times on Thursday, indicating health providers remain steady as Montana's positive case count continues to climb. Health care providers have, however, made pleas for donations to stem supply shortages nationwide.
Sularz, 35, said she understands the importance of saving the limited COVID-19 test kits for vulnerable patients, so she understood why she’d only be tested for influenza.
“I think that they’ve been great here,” she said, noting clinic staff have been cautious with protective gear, telling people to call first instead of just showing up and registering her in her car when she arrived.
As she spoke, a nurse walked out and handed her the test results: flu positive.
Any other time and that may have been bad news.
“That makes it great,” she said. “I know what I’m working with.”
Montana’s state health laboratory had run COVID-19 tests for about 775 people by Wednesday night, while health care providers are also sending additional tests to private labs. Officials in Montana this week continued to issue new and often unprecedented measures pushing people into further isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while consumers have cleared shelves in preparation for long-term social distancing.
On Tuesday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced the state would, with Medicaid money, cover doctor visits for referrals of COVID-19 testing, the testing itself and, if necessary, treatment for all uninsured Montanans, essentially removing the barrier for any person with symptoms to get testing.
Health care providers this week have urged businesses and the public to donate supplies before a shortage overwhelms the system.
“Due to nationwide shortage in PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies, Providence Montana is asking local and regional businesses and non-health care industries (construction, dental, veterinary, manufacturing, breweries, mining) for Personal Protective Equipment supply donations of any type of mask — surgical, N95 or other,” Providence Health and Services posted to Facebook on Wednesday.
Montana’s blood supply is also “critically low,” Providence said in the social media post. The American Red Cross counted 45 recent blood drive cancellations in the Montana and Idaho region, with 1,107 donations uncollected because of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. Red Cross has said there is no data or evidence worldwide that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion.
On Thursday, Brenda Skrocki, patient service representative for the Grant Creek Family Medicine walk-in clinic, said the office had taken a “very high” volume of phone calls related to symptom concerns.
“You can tell, there’s anxiety, just trying to figure things out,” Skrocki said.
Skrocki said the clinic had undergone “many” tests, but was not able to disclose the exact number. She said in recent days, however, the chaos had seemed to level out.
“It’s starting to slow down,” Skrocki said, seemingly relieved to say so.
Indeed, there were no lines or seemingly any wait time at the drive-up testing site at Grant Creek Family Medicine. Sularz said she was impressed with how the medical community had prepared for COVID-19 before positive case numbers begin to climb in Missoula like they have in places like Washington state.
“I’ve seen amazing planning happening at our facility,” Sularz said. “I’m just really impressed.”
To donate supplies to Providence, call 406-329-4147 or email anita.nash@providence.org.