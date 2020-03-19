COVID testing sites steady, hospitals ask for donations

Susan Sularz woke up Thursday with what she hoped was just the crud.

She had a cough and a sore throat, but no fever — the three major symptoms of the fast-moving COVID-19 caused by a new coronavirus that has touched off a global pandemic.

Identifying two of the three symptoms, Sularz, a nurse in the intensive care unit at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, contacted her employer, who told her to stay home and get better, she said. But by noon, her temperature started creeping up.

Health care providers in Missoula have set up the process this way: anyone with symptoms should call their health care provider or local health department for further directions. That route took Sularz to the drive-up testing site at Grant Creek Family Medicine, one of two COVID-19 testing sites in Missoula. Sularz had been registered and tested in her car, and was awaiting the results when she spoke with the Missoulian on Thursday afternoon as a patient, not in any capacity on behalf of the hospital.

Missoula's two COVID-19 testing sites appeared to have no lines or wait times on Thursday, indicating health providers remain steady as Montana's positive case count continues to climb. Health care providers have, however, made pleas for donations to stem supply shortages nationwide.